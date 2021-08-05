Diners Club (NZ) put into liquidation by The Warehouse Group

The Warehouse shuttered Diners Club in 2018, and has now put it into liquidation.

The once-proud Diners Club (NZ) has been put into liquidation.

Its ultimate owner was The Warehouse, which bought it for $3 million in 2014 in a bid to launch a financial services operation.

But in 2018, the NZX-listed retailer pulled the plug, sending letters to cardholders explaining that Diners Club (NZ) would stop issuing cards and membership would be discontinued from the end of December that year.

The letters asked cardholders to pay off any debts they owned on their cards, or contact the company to arrange repayment plans.

BDO has been appointed to liquidate the company on August 2 in a special resolution by shareholders, with all the shares owned by a holding company ultimately owned by The Warehouse Group.

Diners Club was marketed using rewards at the higher end of the credit card market with luxury concierge services, exclusive tickets to concerts and sporting events, fine dining deals, and travel discounts.

But its made headlines in 2017, when it was the target of legal action by the Commerce Commission.

The commission intervened in a case in which Diners sought money it was owed by a cardholder.

An Auckland District Court judge had refused to rubber stamp a claim by Diners against a borrower who owed it money, but did not turn up to court to defend the claim.

Instead, the judge set a date for a formal proof of debt hearing into whether Diners’ contract was oppressive, after a court registrar became concerned the debt collection costs and interest it was seeking from the debtor seemed very high.

Diners argued the judge had no legal right to do this, regardless of any concerns he had.

The commission argued the judge had the right to hold a formal proof of debt hearing, and judge Sarah Katz agreed after a hearing at the High Court in Auckland.

Katz found Diners was seeking what amounted to the right to claim incorrect sums from debtors who did not turn up to defend themselves in court.

“The outcome sought by Diners Club, however, would require a court to seal default judgment on every undefended liquidated claim,” she ruled.

“Creditors would receive a judgment of the court no matter how obvious it might be that their lending practices were oppressive and in breach of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act.”

It was not the first time Diners had crossed swords with the Commerce Commission. In 2009, it pleaded guilty to breaching the Fair Trading Act for not properly disclosing currency conversion fees to cardholders.

Diners Club issued the world's first charge card in 1950 after businessman and co-founder of Diners Club, Frank McNamara forgot his wallet while dining out at a New York City restaurant.

His wife paid the bill, but he was reportedly determined never to be embarrassed again.