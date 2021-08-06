Peter Thiel's Queenstown mansion on the market

Peter Thiel’s​ multi-million dollar Queenstown mansion is back on the market.

The house is known as the “plasma house” for the 15 metres of floor-to-ceiling windows presenting views of Lake Wakatipu.​

Thiel's​ company, Second Star Ltd, paid $4.8 miollion for the five-bedroom Edinburgh Drive home back in 2011.

Now the real estate agents who sold Thiel​ the house are selling it again.

Andrew Wall​ of Wall Real Estate​ estimates the house will sell for around $6m, a price he said was extremely well valued.

“Given the kind transactions we make in Auckland City, this is a lot of house for that kind of money,” Wall​ said.

“It’s the best of the best with everything, as you’d expect from a billionaire. Aside from the best view, everything is designed with comfort and finesse,” Wall​ said.

Wall​ said he has spent the day taking buyers through the property.

“A few people are quite seriously interested, and are already jostling for position. It hasn't sold yet, but I don’t think it will take long, this house has had a lot of attention,” said Wall​.

The house was designed by Queenstown architect Marc Scaife​ and built by Naylor Love​ for a former local developer, Rod Nielsen​.

The exterior features 18 tonnes of Swiss granite, while the interior includes veneer panelling from Australia and bathroom fixtures from Italy.

But the house’s crowning glory is its premium location atop a rocky schist outcrop.

“It's the best location. Sitting up on Queenstown hill you are right under Coronet Peak, but you are also right in the city and have all the best restaurants on your doorstep. I honestly think it is the best spot to be when you are down here,” Wall​ said.

It's currently rented as a holiday home for $1600 a night, for a minimum of three nights.