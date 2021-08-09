Which is a better investment: Bitcoin or KiwiSaver?

OPINION: A reader commented last week “over the long term bitcoin has proven far superior investment to any KiwiSaver fund.” Interesting challenge, is it true?

Let’s compare bitcoin and KiwiSaver across ten metrics from returns to diversification, from tax to fees. Which is on top?

Bitcoin wins on past returns. The average KiwiSaver Growth Fund achieved annual returns to June 30 of +21.7 per cent (one year), +10.7 per cent (5 years) and +10.5 per cent (10 years). Great results, but bitcoin is next level with +124 per cent per annum compounded over five years. First point to Bitcoin.

Next is volatility. Bitcoin’s long-term returns are legendary but so is short-term volatility. For the six months starting September 2020, bitcoin rose a stratospheric +445 per cent, only to fall 40 per cent two months later.

Such plunges are not uncommon, the worst fall being 71 per cent over 12 months from December 2017. The average KiwiSaver Growth Fund is comparatively sedate. Two loss-making 12-onth periods are March 31 last year (down 3.2 per cent) and December 31, 2018 (down 2.1 per cent). With lower volatility it’s a win to KiwiSaver – one each.

On to diversification. KiwiSaver Growth Funds diversify across shares, bonds, countries, industries and currencies. Meanwhile bitcoin is exposed to just bitcoin, one of 5000 cryptocurrencies. KiwiSaver again, up two to one.

Liquidity means the ability to turn an investment into cash. With KiwiSaver, once you’re 65 years you can access your money at any time but before that you’re restricted (like buying a first home). Bitcoin has liquidity - although with volatility you may not like the price you get! Point to bitcoin, now two all.

Supplied Pathfinder Asset Management chief executive John Berry says comparing Bitcoin and KiwiSaver is almost “apples with oranges” and investors may decide both have a place.

Tax is another KiwiSaver win. You buy bitcoin for capital gain not income, which is fully taxable. By contrast KiwiSaver has no capital gains tax and your fund manager does all tax calculations and payments. KiwiSaver leads three to two.

KiwiSaver wins on government incentives. If you’re 18 to 65 and invest $1042 each year the government tops up with a free $521. Contribute 3 per cent of salary and your employer matches with 3 per cent. Bitcoin is a big zero for these benefits. KiwiSaver pulls ahead four to two.

Costs are important. Our commenter last week said with bitcoin “you pay zero fees to duplicitous rent seeking fund managers”. Unfortunately, zero bitcoin fees isn’t true. Invariably you’ll incur fees for transactions, withdrawals, bid/offer spreads and currency. Meanwhile, KiwiSaver has fees but they’re transparent. Point to KiwiSaver, up five to two.

The safety of how investments are held or stored is important. Billions of dollars of bitcoin have been stolen, including the 2019 theft from New Zealand based Cryptopia. Meanwhile, not a single KiwiSaver dollar has been stolen. KiwiSaver has high levels of regulation from the Financial Markets Authority and strong custody structures. KiwiSaver pulls ahead six to two.

Environmental issues are increasingly important, especially around mining bitcoin. By contrast, it’s easy to find KiwiSaver funds that invest with environmental and social considerations alongside financial. KiwiSaver leads seven to two.

Finally, control. Last week’s commenter said with bitcoin you “remain in control of your savings at all times”. True, so long as you haven’t lost your password you can sell your bitcoin at any time. KiwiSaver also gives control to investors. You can choose provider, switch from conservative to growth strategies and invest actively or passively. Both give control so we’ll award a point each. Final count favours KiwiSaver eight to three.

While KiwiSaver comes out on top against bitcoin, in reality they’re very different. The comparison is almost “apples with oranges” and investors may decide both have a place. Just don’t expect bitcoin to be a low volatility, well-regulated, diversified and tax efficient retirement savings alternative to KiwiSaver – because it absolutely is not.

John Berry is chief executive of ethical fund manager and KiwiSaver provider Pathfinder Asset Management, which is part of Alvarium Wealth.

Pathfinder does not invest in cryptocurrencies, although John Berry holds some personally (out of curiosity). KiwiSaver return and fee data is sourced from Morningstar.