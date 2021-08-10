Returning Kiwis set to create a 'reverse brain drain'

The global pandemic has presented New Zealand with a golden opportunity to capitalise on a “reverse brain drain", according to new research from the Helen Clark​ Foundation.

New Zealand has the third-highest population diaspora in the OECD, behind Ireland and Luxembourg.

As of 2019, 12 per cent of the population was living and working in another country.

But now many of them are coming home.

The research from The Helen Clark​ Foundation shows that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the net gain of New Zealand citizens has been positive for the first time in more than two decades. And the rate of people returning could increase.

More than 31 per cent of overseas-based New Zealanders surveyed in the report said they intended to return home, half of them in the next two years, to live in the country permanently.

Monique Ford/Stuff Holly Walker, deputy director of the Helen Clark Foundation, said new government policy is needed to bring overseas Kiwis home, and to keep them here.

Holly Walker​, deputy director of the Helen Clark​ Foundation, said the Covid-19 pandemic had given the country an opportunity to rewrite the story of its population.

“There are up to a million New Zealanders living overseas with valuable skills, experiences and expertise to share either by moving home, or by staying overseas but keeping closely connected to home,” Walker​ said.

“There is much more we could do to help New Zealanders overseas forge economic connections to home, stay connected to their heritage, and welcome home the increasing number who want to return.”

But the research also shows, the country will only see the benefit of returnees if it can keep the skilled labour from leaving.

To do this, the report suggests a radical shift in policy, and not just in immigration.

There are several major areas of policy reform the report suggests, including gaining a better understanding of overseas New Zealanders, making it easier for them to come home, and developing world-class cities and towns where people want to live.

Brad Olsen​, principal economist at Infometrics, said getting the most out of overseas potential was a crucial element to the economy.

“New Zealanders overseas are the ambassadors of Brand New Zealand, but they also give us reach across the world and makes sure that we are a part of the global economy,” Olsen​ said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Brad Olsen, principal economist at Infometrics says Kiwis with international experience do wonders for the economy.

But he said the research highlighted not just the economic potential of New Zealanders coming home, but the difficulty in keeping them here.

“We need to understand the offer of New Zealand. Is it because it is a good place to bring up your kids? Is it a work-life balance? It certainly isn’t cheap housing. If we understand our strategy for global attraction we can better cater for those skilled Kiwis who may be considering a move home,” Olsen​ said.

Immigration minister Kris Faafoi​ said that when attracting talent on the global stage, New Zealand had a competitive advantage thanks to its handling of Covid-19.

“The challenges for local businesses and communities is to position themselves with ways to attract that returning Kiwi talent, to diversify, and to create wider opportunities for mentoring and development to attract returning Kiwis,” Faafoi​ said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration minister Kris Faafoi says New Zealand has a competitive advantage on the world stage due to the country’s handling of Covid-19.

Faafoi​ said, later this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would speak about work the Government was doing to reconnect New Zealand with the world, and would outline options which came with increased vaccine coverage.

Michael Barnett​, chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, said the Government needed to be doing more to get talent in faster if local business was to survive.

“At the moment we can’t sustain our existing economy. There are job shortages in the thousands across various industries. Much more needs to be done to make it easier for people to come into the country.” Barnett​ said.

Supplied Michael Barnett, chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, says returning New Zealanders will stick around, due to the quality of life on offer.

He said, once people were here, New Zealand’s handling of Covid-19 would be enough to keep them on these shores.

“I think there would be a significant amount of skilled workers coming into the country who wouldn’t just be looking at the dollar package,” Barnett​ said.

“There is also the quality of life, the safety of their families, the ability to live without constraints. I think it is a very different world we are looking at now. We have a hell of a lot more promise than we had before, and it is not just money,” Barnett​ said.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said 69 per cent of overseas New Zealanders were planning to return. Corrected 7.25am.