Street art's wow factor is good for business so councils and building owners are going mural shopping

Ashburton developer Justin Skilling​ meant business when he splashed out $20,000 on murals to jazz up what he cheerfully admits was “the worst piece of retail” in town.

Four of the seven propertieshe owns in the Triangle Precinct got the spray can treatment by Christchurch street artist Wongi Wilson, whose turbaned African woman, cartoon man, giant monkey and native birds were an immediate hit with locals.

Toni Sweetman runs the Triangle Espresso cafe and she says customers love the street art. “The transformation is bloody awesome ... it was such a tired old space, a ghost town ... Justin’s putting a heartbeat back into the Triangle.”

Thanks to its “feel good” impact, street art is no longer reserved for run down areas needing a quick face lift or old dungers awaiting demolition, and it is increasingly appearing on new buildings too.

READ MORE:

* New impetus needed for Christchurch to retain street art capital title

* Street artists transform Bluff's old buildings

* Street art - public property or copyrighted art?

* Street art festival paints the city in a coat of freshness

* The writing's on the wall for street art in Palmerston North



supplied Ashburton businessman and developer Justin Skilling says his $20,000 spend on murals is already sparking signs of gentrification and he has noted more well heeled visitors coming to what was a run down area. “I’ve seen Range Rovers and I never knew there were that many around town.”

Mindful of the potential social and economic benefits, Government, local authorities, businesses, and building owners are stumping up money for individual murals and street art festivals that deliver artworks en masse.

Christchurch’s post-quake burst of mural making led to it being named a Global Street Art Capital by Lonely Planet alongside the likes of New York, Barcelona and Berlin, but other smaller centres like Bluff, Timaru, Dunedin, Whanganui, Taupō and Palmerston North have joined the movement too.

Who foots the bill?

Skilling’s investment is small beer, compared with the $400,000 bill for the massive publicly funded mural on a pump station in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter, or the $100,000 cost of a three-dimensional mural that took four artists six weeks to paint on the back side of Christchurch’s Riverside Market.

In Auckland and Wellington, the total council spend on street art is hard to pin down because it is spread across multiple departmental budgets.

Josh Thompson The Riverside Market 3D mural took four members of the DTR street art crew six weeks to paint.

Since 2011, the Christchurch City Council and its tourism and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ have committed at least $716,000 to murals and street art festivals, and that does not include community projects where artwork is included in the contract price.

The council’s principal arts adviser, Kiri Jarden, says the popularity of street art came through strongly in a 2018 survey of residents which found 86 per cent thought it improved public spaces, and almost 400,000 people attended four Christchurch street art festivals held post-earthquake.

The Riverside Market mural is the one of three to be jointly funded by ChristchurchNZ and property owners, in the first of what is shaping up to be a series of public-private partnerships.

A major street art festival planned for March has received $135,000 from the Government’s Covid regional events fund, about half the forecast budget, with the balance to be raised by Action Reaction Central Christchurch (ARCC), a group trying to attract people to the CBD.

ARCC member and Riverside Market co-owner Mike Percasky says they are looking at the feasibility of building a gallery in the CBD’s SALT District to house a large private collection of street art which has more than 20 works by famous British artist Banksy.

A number of Christchurch’s high profile murals have been obscured by new buildings. This one by artist Owen Dippie is now largely hidden by the Piano performance centre, but new murals are on the way as part of a private-public funding deal.

ARCC​ is also angling for the city to host the world premiere of an international interactive street art exhibit that features Christchurch, and is being created by Grande Experiences, the Australian company that brought the Van Gogh Alive show to New Zealand.

Such is the enthusiasm for street art, it has even been mooted that the city’s new stadium be a “big box” covered in murals that could be repainted to give it a fresh look.

Mural magic

When Auckland cleaned up its act for the 2011 Rugby World Cup, Karangahape​ Rd’s murals and graffiti were obliterated virtually overnight, and then member of the K Rd Business Association Ross Liew​ was among those who worked hard to replace them.

Overseas research suggests that making public places more aesthetically pleasing can improve trading by up to 40 per cent, and while Liew ​says it is hard to put a dollar value on the impact of public murals, they encourage pedestrians to linger longer.

Tracie Angell/Stuff Mikal Carter works on a mural he co-designed with Ephraim Russell at Taupō’s Graffiato Street Art Festival in 2019. Many smaller centres are among those investing in street art to brighten public areas.

A muralist with more than 100 works to his name, Liew coordinates street art commissions and events such as Taupō’s Graffiato​ Street Art Festival which he ran for a decade.

He says it’s common to see visitors armed with street art maps checking out the dozens of murals in the town’s laneways and back streets. “If people spend time, they spend money, and murals are part of that.”

Percasky​ says there is anecdotal evidence that their 3D Riverside mural drives business into central Christchurch.

“People have come into town specifically to see it, they go shopping, and they have a bite to eat.

“[Murals] can be around for 10 years with relatively little maintenance, so in terms of bang for buck, it’s a really good way to transform the inner city feel and vibe.”

WellingtonNZ general manager marketing Anna Calvert says art works around Ghuznee St, such as Xoe Hall’s giant David Bowie mural, have done a lot to help reinvigorate the area with the arrival of high-end retail and a number of craft breweries, making it one of the city’s top attractions.

Xoe Hall A David Bowie mural by artist Xoe Hall is credited with helping to bring new life and businesses to the Ghuznee St area in Wellington. Hall’s website Bad Exposure, produced with intellectual property lawyer Tom Huthwaite​, is part of a global fight to improve copyright protections for street art.

“It wasn’t the case 10 years ago, I think adding that amazing mural which visitors seek out has definitely impacted those businesses.”

The explosion in street art has also spawned street art tours in a number of centres, and operators say they undoubtedly bring business to retail and hospitality outlets along their routes.

Christchurch's Watch this Space charitable trust, which maintains an online map of about 600 city art works, charges adults $40 for a two-hour tour.

Trust member Dr Reuben Woods​, an art historian who did his PhD on graffiti and street art in post-earthquake Christchurch, says a lot of their tour customers were international travellers, but they get a very diverse mix, from local retirees to primary school kids.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff A recent commission by New Zealand Opera to advertise The Marriage of Figaro featured the two lead singers in a mural by Jessie Rawcliffe beside Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal where they performed.

Street art often appears in tourism campaigns, and ChristchurchNZ​ destination manager Loren Heaphy says it has proved promotional gold in terms of changing perceptions, particularly in their target demographic of professionals under 40.

Four years ago research showed Christchurch was perceived as “boring, conservative and broken,” but more recently, keywords used to describe the city were “progressive, exciting, new and beautiful.”

“So we’ve seen a real shift. The cool thing about street art is that it captures the Instagram generation who like to get selfies and photos of murals, so without us paying anything for advertising, we’re part of the youth population talking about Christchurch.”

Street art and property values

According to a recent report on the BBC, an old Suffolk shop on the market for £300,000 (NZ$593,000) was removed from sale after a work by Banksy​ appeared on the side because the owner decided the artwork was worth more than the building.

Using data from image-sharing platform Flickr, UK researchers concluded that the higher the proportion of art images in London neighbourhoods, the greater the relative gain in house prices over an 11-year period.

Colliers real estate director of research Chris Dibble​ believes that good art work adds to the value of a building, and it can be a point of difference that helps attract and retain tenants in a difficult Covid-19 market.

Skilling​ is confident murals upped the value of his buildings, and he says the purchaser of five nearby shops told him the investment was inspired in part by the artistic improvements.

supplied WellingtonNZ has had positive feedback from residents and commuters about the designs by artist Johnny Hendrikus on hoardings around the city library. Artworks have also been applied to empty shop windows in the Wellington CBD to add colour and attract new tenants.

However, Woods cautions that commercial pressure for more family friendly images risks sanitising street art, robbing it of the edginess that is part of its appeal.

“The desire to please the public means we’re seeing works that maybe don’t represent the background of the art movement or the artists' interests, in favour of murals that are pleasant or visually stunning, and getting maybe safe in some regards.”

He says it can be a challenge to find walls to paint as Christchurch has rebuilt, and Liew​ finds that too.

“Auckland is the hardest city to paint in because people are so concerned about the value of their property, they’re a bit more precious about what’s done with it.”

He says owners who are prepared to pay a solid fee to the artist get more say over the design. “If you’re not able to pay a decent fee, you can’t really ask anything of them.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Street art festivals have become a popular way of using local and imported talent to create new artworks. This one in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton’s CBD in 2019 shows Erika Pearce putting the finishing touches on her mural at the YWCA on Pembroke Street.

Making a living from a spray can

Liew says street art is now a viable career path, and he estimates there are about 50 artists nationally who make most of their income from mural painting.

Before the borders closed, skilled operators worked all over the world at festivals.

Wongi​ Wilson (Rongomaiwahine) was a qualified carpet layer when the Christchurch earthquakes prompted him to turn pro at the graffiti and street art he had been into since primary school, and he studied visual communications at ARA Institute of Canterbury.

Large-scale murals are his niche, and it’s a balancing act between pleasing clients and maintaining his artistic integrity, especially when it comes to new buildings where owners like to dictate content.

“I make sure we have a certain amount of creative freedom. Some clients totally trust what I do and throw me at the wall. Others have a bit of an idea, and I take their brief and try to make it into something I’d be happy to present as my work.”

Amanda Cropp/Stuff Wongi Wilson's mural in Christchurch's Manchester St is one of his largest solo works.

Wife Emma​ manages the business and will turn down commissions that are not a good fit with their values.

“Tegel asked us once, but we said no because we only eat free-range, we won't do anything for companies that we don't actually support.”

Wilson says today’s emerging artists are less likely to come from a graffiti background, and most have some kind of art training.

Christchurch artist Kyla​ Kuzniarski​ was a graphic designer who worked for Kathmandu before she struck out on her own five years ago, doing illustration, logo and branding design, and mural commissions.

Her distinctive style has won her contracts to paint residential fences, interiors of Airbnbs and family baches, workplace cafeterias, public murals and a whole floor of the Muse art hotel. “So lot of my murals are not [publicly] visible.”

supplied Auckland street artist Tanja McMillan says it is galling when businesses rip off her artworks for promotional purposes without seeking approval or offering to pay a royalty.

Auckland street artist Tanja​ McMillan, aka Misery, leveraged her designs into clothing, prints, and a Misery Guts line for kids.

Her designs have appeared on blunt umbrellas, a Piaggio​ scooter and a Mini car, and she and husband Tom have The Mercury Plaza cafe and gallery just off K Rd.

McMillan​ is a member of TMD (The Most Dedicated) street art collective who were the subject of a recent exhibition at the Dowse Art Museum.

“It felt like a pretty major step for us to be exhibiting graffiti in a big public art museum; that definitely proved that times have changed and people think about it differently.”

Copyright breaches are a sore point with artists who regularly find companies using their designs without permission, without giving them credit and without paying a royalty.

McMillan​ has found her work reproduced on a brewery label and gift cards, and it took a lawyer’s letter to persuade a hire company to cease using one of Wilson’s murals to advertise scissor lifts.

Supplied The Ōtautahi mural in Christchurch’s central city SALT District is a favourite with instagramers. The artwork overlooking Evolution Square was designed and painted by signwriter Paul Walters and artist Guy Ellis (Dcypher).

Future focus

Christchurch art collector George Shaw is the director of Oi You! which manages large-scale mural contracts, and is responsible for a number of hugely successful street art events.

He argues that for visitors to Christchurch, the street art is likely to be much more memorable than the two controversial Gormley statues that cost $800,000.

He says that to maintain its mantle of street art capital, the city must keep investing in the sector and develop a clear strategy to nurture new talent.

Shaw points to the example of Mural Arts Philadelphia in the US which employs about 250 working and teaching artists, contributing US$2.1m annually to the creative arts economy in wages, and attracting more than 15,000 visitors to tour art works.

“It’s absolutely vital that the people who produce these art works get the recognition they deserve, and that we provide a pathway for the young ones coming through to hone their talents and become the next generation of artists.”