The little white box tracking your internet usage

Three thousand little white boxes throughout the country are bringing broadband consumers the data they need to get a better bang for their internet buck.

The white boxes track household broadband usage as part of a project led by the Commerce Commission and global internet surveyor, SamKnows​.

The boxes are plugged into volunteer households’ broadband routers, and test internet capability around the clock. The information is then made publicly available so consumers have the data to compare the performance of different broadband services.

The survey, Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) makes up part of the commission’s broader task to make sure broadband consumers get the best bang for their buck.

Ben Oakley​, manager of telecommunications at the commission, said the project aimed to give consumers the ability to demand better quality from broadband providers.

“We want to shine a light on broadband providers, so they are competing on quality as much as on price,” Oakley​ said.

To do this, the commission has published raw data from SamKnows publicly, in an open attempt to encourage a consumer comparison site to enter the market.

Supplied White boxes around the country help global internet surveyor SamKnows monitor broadband usage, as well as the human behaviour behind internet consumption.

“For a lot of consumers, choosing a broadband provider is a hard decision to make. So we definitely see some value in third parties helping consumers make those decisions. In releasing the data we hope that things like comparison sites, community services and libraries will be able to point people in the right direction using this data,” Oakley​ said.

But until that third party comes along, it was on the consumer to wade through the technicalities of broadband, a situation Oakley​ said was not ideal.

“It is a tough environment for consumers. There is a lot of technical information involving in their choices. Anything that can come along and make it easier for them would be great,” Oakley​ said.

Supplied Ben Oakley, manager, telecommunications, at the Commerce Commission says it hopes the data makes it easier for consumers to wade through the technicalities of choosing the best ISP.

Sam Crawford​, chief technology officer at SamKnows​ said while the white box collected data on traditional internet performance such as upload/download speeds, it also has the ability to collect data on user experience.

The user experience metrics collect data related to streaming services, particular social media apps, and even specific video games which can cause spikes in the national broadband usage.

Because a new Netflix show mighty be the culprit for a broadband usage spike, it was essential to understand human behaviour to get to the truth behind the data points, Crawford​ said.

Kurt Rodgers​, network strategy manager at Chorus​, said the company had used SamKnows data to show average internet usage had risen drastically, even if human behaviour has stayed the same.

“If you were using Facebook in 2011, it was just a webpage with text and some low resolution photos. You would have to browse over 1000 webpages to consume 1 gigabyte of data. Fast-forward ten years, the same Facebook page is now full of autoplay video. You are still browsing the same site, but it is easy to use over 1 gigabyte in under an hour,” Rodgers​ said.

In the future the data usage question may become less relevant as more consumers moved to unlimited data, Rodgers​ said.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Chorus network strategy manager Kurt Rodgers says internet usage has risen drastically, while human behaviour has remained the same.

That raises questions of whether the rapid pace of internet development is leaving some New Zealanders behind.

The SamKnows​ research requires 100 household volunteers per each data point. To know the usage of a household of five using Spark, in a central Auckland suburb, required 100 volunteers that fit the bill to take part.

That made it harder for information to be accessed in New Zealand’s more rural areas that have been slow to get access to broadband infrastructure.

Oakley​ said an enhanced programme that could operate without the hardware of the boxes could be a way to include more rural communities in the research.

“It is definitely something we would like to consider. This would give us the opportunity to roll it out to a lot more people, which gives you more granular data, more specific,” Oakley​ said.

One of the scenarios this could enable would be the ability to see the data performance specific to a particular household, which homeowners could consider when buying a property, Oakley​ said.

But for this to happen broadband retailers would need to build a SamKnows or similar device into their routers, Oakley​ said.

The commission had made sure that the hardware did not see how people used the internet, just when.