Upping exports to South Korea to could reduce our reliance on the Chinese market

New South Korea is emerging from Covid-19 in much better shape than some of its Asian neighbours, and Shott Beverages is among exporters making the most of that.

Shott​ Beverages opens a new Auckland factory this week and South Korea will be a key export market for the fruit concentrates and coffee syrups rolling off the bottling line.

Thousands of Korean cafes, bars and restaurants serve drinks laced with Shott products, and chief executive David Shearer​ says Korea should be a prime target for Kiwi companies wanting to diversify their overseas markets.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has highlighted the need for New Zealand reduce its reliance on China, and the pain inflicted in March when China suddenly imposed tariffs on up to 200 per cent on Australian wine is still fresh in the minds of many Kiwi exporters.

New Zealand exports to Korea earned $1.9 billion in the year to March, making up just under 3 per cent of total exports, compared with China’s 26 per cent ($19b).

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement with Korea in 2015. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was “continuing to work with Korea to review our FTA and ensure it is kept up to date,” but it gave no time line for that to occur and some sizeable tariffs remain.

Shott began selling into Korea in 2014 and Shearer says two factors convinced them it was a good move.

Korea has the highest per capita consumption of coffee in the world thanks to the American influence from the Korean War and the continued presence of US military bases.

Koreans also have an annual average income of about US$32,000 (NZ$45,695), well above most other South East Asian countries, and Shearer has not seen the nationalism that has turned some Chinese away from buying imported goods.

“When I hear people being recommended to go elsewhere in Asia, I sit there going ‘guys, go to the place where they can afford high quality products.”

“Patriotism has not turned into xenophobia, they’re embracing the world, it’s a great market.

“Korea has managed [the pandemic] well, it’s virtually the last man standing in Asia for us, everyone else is heavily restricted.”

New Zealand trade commissioner in Seoul Stephen Blair​ says South Korea never locked down in response to Covid-19, and as it grapples with a fourth wave of the virus businesses remain open, albeit with limits on hours and gathering sizes at entertainment venues.

“[Korea’s] last quarter GDP growth was 5.9 per cent, so the economy is still roaring along here, driven mainly by exports of semi-conductors, electronics and vehicles.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Shott Beverages chief executive David Shearer says blind taste testing in target markets found a lot of South East Asians preferred a much sweeter product when they treated themselves to a special drink.

Blair says New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) is aware of about 175 companies exporting to Korea, and the market has generated considerable interest over the past year with enquiries from more than 100 exporters seeking to diversity their markets.

With a population of 51 million, Korea is more manageable for New Zealand companies that would struggle to supply the volumes demanded by the likes of China, but exporters must be prepared to meet the specific needs of Korean consumers.

“In New Zealand we use electric fences to keep cows or sheep in paddock, in Korea they use them to keep wild animals [boar and deer] out of crops, so Gallagher electric fences worked on a new product that is going at night and powers down during the day.”

Finding the right partner also pays off. As a result of Fonterra’s manufacturing partnership with Korea’s Maeil​ Dairies, Anchor cheese slices for all Korean McDonald’s and Burger King outlets are made at the Maeil​ plant.

E-commerce Korean style

As well as being a relatively wealthy country, Blair says Korea has the world’s fastest internet and the greatest penetration of smartphones.

The big e-commerce platforms are Coupang and Market Kurly, and TV home shopping also remains popular, especially for health supplements, fashion and home appliances.

But Blair warns that when it comes to online sales, “Korean consumers can be quite price sensitive, rather than brand loyal.”

Use of key influencers, such as K-Pop stars and sports personalities, is common and NZTE now has a digital business development manager in Seoul to help companies navigate the e-commerce market.

Asian trade consultant and Exportnav​ chief executive Victoria Michaels​ says Korea has a “big herd mentality”, so influencers are a very effective promotional tool, but they have to disclose if they are paid to review a product or receive a freebie.

supplied New Zealand trade commissioner to South Korea Stephen Blair says food and beverage companies made about half the enquiries about exporting to Korea, and more than a third were from manufacturers.

“Yes it's good to be seen, but do you want to be known to be paying people to say good things about your product?”

Her advice is to price items at a level that encourages people to buy them and “organically” write glowing reviews.

She prefers to go direct to retailers, rather than sell through distributors, so higher priced premium New Zealand products remain competitive by avoiding “a lot of middlemen.”

Because Koreans are not travelling internationally or eating out as much, “they’re trying to achieve a better experience at home by drinking better wine and eating better food,” Michaels says.

That is reflected in New Zealand wine sales which leapt in value from $5.4m to $16.4m in the year to July, much of that growth sparked by a huge rise in demand for sauvignon blanc.

To counter the border closure, eight New Zealand wineries that took part in virtual vineyard tasting tours for Korean wine writers and influencers.

Villa Maria​ was one of them and Asia Pacific marketing manager Michele​ Lam​ says Koreans traditionally favoured red wine, but our white wines are growing in popularity with younger consumers.

supplied Villa Maria winemaker Simon Fell hosts a virtual wine tasting with Korean wine writers and influencers from the company’s Ihumatao Vineyard. Korea’s 15 per cent tariff on New Zealand wine has been removed.

Tough tariffs despite FTA

New Zealand wine has undoubtedly benefited from our Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Korea, and like Kiwifruit and a number of other products, it now enters the country duty free.

Although the FTA will progressively eliminate tariffs on most New Zealand exports to Korea by 2030, some hefty duties remain.

There is a strict quota for honey imports, with only selected companies allowed to export, and there is still a 20 per cent tariff.

Exports outside the quota are subject to duty of 243 per cent or NZ$2.30 per kilo, whichever is the greater, and the FTA contains no commitment to remove this.

supplied Food and beverage sales to Korea were worth $690m in 2020, with growing demand for products such as wine and kiwifruit.

Even so, New Zealand honey exports to Korea increased 65 per cent last year, and UMF Honey Association chief executive John Rawcliffe​ says it is still a significant market, especially for mānuka honey, which is why the industry has fought so hard to prevent Australian honey producers from using the term.

“Korea is an intelligent market, if you start confusing it with anyone using the term [mānuka], you start to lose the trust.”

Maurice Crosby​ chairs the Korea New Zealand Business Council and is a director of Jack Links NZ, which exports beef jerky to Korea.

He says the market has a lot of potential, but the 40 per cent tariff (formerly 72 per cent, and not due to disappear until 2029) makes it difficult to do business in Korea.

However, Koreans are big meat eaters and New Zealand’s clean green reputation for producing safe food has been enhanced by its handling of Covid-19, plus Crosby says our jerky is made from grass-fed beef rather than fattier grain-fed meat.

“That’s becoming more and more of a big deal in Korea.”

supplied From this season deer velvet destined for human consumption will be more easily traceable with the introduction of the new VelTrak micro-chipped tags attached to each “stick” identifying which farm it came from.

Korean health kick

According to Euromonitor, Korean households last year spent an average of US$246 (NZ$$350) on health supplements and Covid-19 is expected to increase that, which is good news for New Zealand deer velvet.

Koreans consume $60m worth of New Zealand deer velvet annually and Deer NZ marketing manager Rhys Griffiths says that up until a decade ago, most of it was sold to through the traditional Chinese medicine market.

Teaming up with major Korean pharmaceutical companies led to the development of new premium products designed to improve immune function and counter fatigue.

A deer velvet paste costing NZ$590 for a month’s supply is aimed at hardworking Korean executives needing a mid-afternoon energy boost.

Griffiths says maintaining quality is vital, and from this season it will be compulsory for all velvet destined for human consumption to be tagged with a microchip proving provenance.

The aim now is to introduce these more sophisticated deer velvet products to other Asian markets. “Vietnam is the next cab off the rank.”

supplied Products containing New Zealand deer velvet are sold in a Korean chain of high-end organic cafes. “You can have a velvet energy iced team, which is really delicious, and apparently it is pretty popular on a Friday morning, when people might be suffering from the night before, to give them a bit of energy,” says Deer NZ marketing manager Rhys Griffiths.

The freight nightmare

Dairy, honey, meat and fruit and nuts are our three largest export food categories for Korea, but shipping perishables can be a perilous business in a pandemic, as the avocado industry found to its cost last year.

Three containers of avocados worth about $500,000 were dumped or given to Seoul foodbanks because the ship they were on went straight to China, bypassing the Korean port of Pusan, and by the time it returned, the fruit was unsaleable.

AVANZA​ markets 60 per cent of New Zealand’s avocado crop and Korean market manager Martin Napper​ says we used to share the market with California and Mexico, each with their own export “window.”

“Two years ago Korea was our top performer, it was a rising star.”

In 202O new entrant Peru harvested a massive crop that overlapped with New Zealand avocado exports, prices plummeted, and our market share fell 80 per cent.

supplied The combination of Covid-related shipping problems and increased competition from Peruvian fruit was a disaster for our avocado market. Sales to Korea fell from $7.3m in 2019 to $1.2m in the year to March.

In the face of more intense competition, Napper says New Zealand will have to create a niche for itself by offering higher quality fruit.

Breaking into the Korean market and maintaining existing commercial relationships is difficult with restrictions on travel, and Shearer says that’s where having an office in Korea has come into its own.

“It would be very difficult trying to get things off the ground without some sort of personal contact. It’s awkward.”

Whānau-owned Māori food and beverage company Kono exports green shell mussels to Korea and chief executive Rachel​ Taulelei​ says the levelling factor right now is that everyone is similarly affected by the lack of face-to-face meetings.

“Where it becomes more challenging is when different parts of the world open up at different rates, and we have to think about how we will conduct ourselves in a world with some people moving, and some not.”