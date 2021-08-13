Tradies, plumbers in short supply as skills shortage deepens

Builders, electricians and plumbers are all in short supply, according to their organisations.

Having trouble finding a builder or a plumber? You’re not alone.

New data suggests that some parts of the country are suffering acute shortages of certain tradespeople, with Wellington at the top of the list.

Handymen and plumbers are in such high demand in the capital that Builderscrack.co.nz, a website that matches jobs with tradespeople who register on its site, says it’s “damn near impossible to find a plumber in Wellington in a short timeframe”.

Some customers were having to wait months, instead of days for a plumber, Builderscrack spokesman Jeremy Gray said.

“And for some reason, and I don’t know why, people have been going absolutely nuts in bathroom renovations over the last few months.”

Wellington tradesman Sandy Aitchison agreed, saying demand had “gone berserk” since Covid.

“It’s hard to find one now at short notice. Sometimes you can wait anywhere from a couple of weeks up to months.”

Wellington plumber Craig Louisson, said he’d been in business for 15 years and had always been busy.

“I get called up by clients and they say I’m the third or fourth plumber they’ve called so I guess that suggests the previous four have said no.”

Waikato carpenters were also in high demand. Abe Pouwels​, a Waikato builder who went into business six months ago, said he had been looking a new labourer and the pool of applicants was very limited.

Business was brisk. “The demand for work to be completed is there, but we're all struggling with the lack of [building] materials.”

Tradies in Auckland and Christchurch appeared easier to get.

SUPPLIED Master Electricians boss Bernie McLaughlin says electricians are such demand, they are being poached by competitors.

Christchurch plumber Martin De Gouw​ agreed it was easier to get a plumber in his town than other centres.

He put it down to a lot of tradespeople remaining in Christchurch after the rebuild and the city's lower housing costs.

“We’re getting quite a few tradies coming down from Auckland to take up employment.”

Builderscrack – which focuses on the renovations and repairs market – said electricians had not been as high demand as other trades.

However, Master Electricians chief executive Bernie McLaughlin said that was not a sign that electricians overall were in plentiful supply. In fact, the industry was 10,000 electricians short.

A surge of new apprentices, with upturns in females and Māori or Pacific trainees had been encouraging, he said.

“Because there are just no skilled workers, what’s happening is there’s quite a lot of poaching on going on as well. Tradespeople are going to companies for an extra $3-$5 an hour and of course, overheads go up and so charge-out rates go up.

“So it’s actually quite inflationary, it’s got a much wider effect on NZ Inc than just a slow build process.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Finding skilled staff rates as one of the construction industry’s biggest headaches at present.

The demand for tradespeople is being put down in large part to the pandemic factor.

An inability to travel has redirected many people’s energies towards their homes, and soaring house prices have given them confidence to embark on jobs they might not have prioritised before.

Big numbers of expat Kiwis and a housing shortage are also helping to fuel levels of new home building unseen since the 70s.

But the closed borders have also exacerbated New Zealand's existing skill shortages.

Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said a recent poll of members had found that construction companies rated finding staff as one of their biggest headaches.

Nearly 70 per cent reported it being harder than 12 months ago and over a third saying it was “substantially harder”.

“The sector is crying out for experienced people across a range of specialist areas. Uncertainty around immigration settings only exacerbates this situation,” Kelly said.

123RF Plumbers are scarce in several parts of the country.

Training was an important piece of the puzzle but it would not solve the current problems, he said.

“We need experienced skilled workers, and they are competing for those people with other countries and sectors.”

At the end of June there were 80,000 vacancies on Trade Me, with trades and services the fifth most advertised job category, after hospitality, manufacturing, construction and transport.

An NZIER quarter survey said the difficulty of finding skilled labour was at the highest it’s been since the mid-1970s, with Covid-related supply chain disruptions adding to the sector’s problems.

On the positive side, some 100,000 people have taken up free vocational training and apprenticeships under the Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund (TTAF) since last July.

SUPPLIED Difficulty getting building supplies is slowing the housing industry down.

About one third of those are in the construction sector.

Joining existing free apprenticeship schemes announced last year, the Government has also announced recently that it will fund more than 500 Māori job seekers into employment and training opportunities.

The funding is going to local groups in Auckland, Northland and the Bay of Plenty where there are deep shortages of workers and existing job opportunities through major infrastructure projects.

“We know these sorts of initiatives deliver benefits, especially when they are very targeted like this funding through the Māori Trades and Training Fund (MTTF) and He Poutama Rangatahi projects,” Employer and Manufacturers Association chief executive Brett O’Riley.