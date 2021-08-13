Former ASB chief executive Barbara Chapman joins board of rival BNZ

Former ASB chief executive Barbara Chapman has been appointed to the board of rival Bank of New Zealand.

Chapman left ASB in 2018 after seven years as chief executive and a 24-year career with its parent company, Australia’s Commonwealth Bank.

Announcing her resignation at the time, ASB chairman Gavin Walker said Chapman had played a key role in growing ASB’s annual profit from $568 million to $1 billion.

Chapman will take up her directorship at BNZ, owned by National Australia Bank, in October.

“She brings with her an enormous depth of knowledge of the banking industry, a passion for people and culture, sustainability and strong governance,” said BNZ chairman Doug McKay.

Chapman is chairwoman of electricity generator and retailer Genesis Energy, and of media company NZME, which publishes the New Zealand Herald. She is also a director of Fletcher Building.

Some 85 per cent of New Zealand’s banking assets are held by four large Australian banks. The Australian banks are making 20 per cent higher profits from an average New Zealand customer than an equivalent Australian, according to Sam Stubbs, chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity.