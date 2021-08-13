Loss of Lord of the Rings a blow for screen industry headed into 'MIQ-induced coma'

Amazon’s decision to shift production of its Lord of the Rings TV series to the United Kingdon is a blow to the New Zealand screen industry, which is heading into an “MIQ-induced coma”.

On Friday, it was revealed Amazon Studios would shift production of the second season of the as-yet-untitled project to the UK.

Post-production of the first season, shot largely in Auckland, would remain in New Zealand until June 2022.

Amazon had said as recently as April it intended to continue production in New Zealand.

Screen Industry Guild Aotearoa New Zealand (SIG) president, Brendon Durey, said the decision to take the series elsewhere would be a blow to many of the estimated 2000 New Zealanders involved in the project.

“I feel for those people but a lot of them would be working as contractors, in which case September next year is a lifetime away – they would have already been on hiatus or looking for other work.

“What this really does is highlight the problems the industry is facing with the MIQ system.”

The first look at Amazonâs Lord of the Rings series, which will debut in September 2022.

Although the local screen industry had been in “a bit of a sweet spot” while the rest of the world endured extended Covid-19 lockdowns, that had come to an end, Durey said.

“Now we’re heading into what I'd call an MIQ-induced coma. There are various other productions which want to come into New Zealand but can't navigate the MIQ system.”

Durey said the industry needed Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi to look at creating a class exemption to allow skilled workers into New Zealand.

“Sometimes we only need a handful of people to come in to unlock a lot of jobs for New Zealanders and when there are reports of 40 per cent of MIQ beds sitting empty, that’s hard to swallow.”

“The world will be opening up and people won't want to negotiate a two-week stay in MIQ in New Zealand but also you’re going to see some very skilled people heading offshore. Some key talent from Lord of the Rings will be siphoned off to the UK to pick up where they left off.”

On Friday, National’s economic development spokesperson Todd McClay​ criticised the Government for “significantly” mishandling its dealings with Amazon Studios.

The NZFCC had funded the series through the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, which subsidises international productions by 20 per cent on every dollar spent in New Zealand.

The Government had also offered to pay an additional 5 per cent rebate as an incentive, taking the total rebate to as much as $162m.

McClay said the Government had not been “open and transparent” with the public over taxpayer money and Kiwis needed to know what had gone wrong between it and Amazon.

“We know that they agreed to an extra 5 per cent [rebate] long after filming had started, suggesting that without it Amazon might leave New Zealand,” he said.

“And now we're finding they are leaving New Zealand. It reads like a comedy.”

However, Durey said the grant was not taxpayers’ money but a “just a portion of the huge amount that was brought in going back” and New Zealand had already benefited significantly from the project.

“Amazon dumped $650 million into New Zealand so, even with the $100m rebate, we’re still $550m up. They put millions into infrastructure and even though they’re taking this production to the UK, that infrastructure isn’t going anywhere.

“If we can get through MIQ’s tiny hole, we’re in a better position to attract international projects than we were before Amazon and Lord of the Rings.”