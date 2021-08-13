No more plastic tags on Bürgen and Ploughmans Bakery bread

Burgen bread and Ploughman's Bakery bread will now use cardboard tags instead of plastic ones.

George Weston Foods, the company that makes Ploughmans Bakery and Bürgen bread, is ditching plastic tags a day after major competitor Goodman Fielder announced the same measure.

George Weston will replace the plastic tags with fully recyclable cardboard ones on the two brands of bread from Friday, across the country.

The company ran successful trials to see if they were effective for sealing the bread bags and would not compromise the quality of the bread.

It was the first step in the company’s plastic tag elimination programme, which will eliminate 18 million of them from the waste stream in the first year and ultimately remove 75 million, general manager of the baking division, Mark Bosomworth, said.

That number represented more than 26,250 kilograms of plastic that would no longer litter footpaths, roads, car parks and beaches or leach into waterways from landfill, he said.

George Weston Foods said its packaging across its brands would be 100 per cent recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Its plastic bread bags are already recyclable through the soft plastics recycling scheme.

Bread makes up about 9 per cent of all domestic food waste.

George Weston Foods said there was currently no alternative packaging material that worked as effectively as soft plastic.

But the company was working with multiple partners to improve soft plastic recycling and to ultimately replace it with other material that kept bread as fresh as soon as it became commercially available.

Bosomworth said George Weston was responding to the concerns of New Zealand consumers.

“Removing plastic tags is not our only goal, but it’s a good first step, a visible sign of our intent and a reminder to us to continuously seek out sustainable packaging innovations that will further reduce waste.”

On Thursday competitor Goodman Fielder announced it was using cardboard tags from this Saturday on all of its Nature's Fresh loaves.

Jesper Poulsen​, Goodman Fielder head of baking marketing, said on Thursday the initiative would improve the environmental sustainability of its packaging and was a huge milestone for the brand.

“Our research shows that Kiwi bread lovers are also supportive, with 76 per cent viewing the change to recyclable cardboard bread tags as a positive move.”

As well as being fully recyclable, the tags would be made from 100 per cent recycled content and less prone to the ‘’snapping’’ that could occur with plastic bread tags. They would also not take on excess moisture, making them suitable for storing in the freezer.