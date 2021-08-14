Tourism unsure of impact of losing second Amazon Lord of the Rings TV series

The NZ Government has pulled the pin on financial incentives after the move by Amazon Studios.

The tourism industry is unsure what impact the loss of the Lord of the Rings TV series to the United Kingdom will have on potential visitor numbers, especially with Covid-19 in the mix.

On Friday, it was revealed Amazon Studios would shift production of the second season of the LOTR project to the UK.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies boosted international visitation, and that influence was evident right up until the pandemic closed the borders, but the first season of the Amazon TV series due to air late next year may not prove as influential.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hobbiton has adjusted to life without international tourists, offering tours for locals and new events.

“The Amazon series is a derivative of Lord of the Rings and until the first episode appears, it’s not possible to say whether New Zealand’s landscapes are used in a way that inspires visitors to come here.”

However, Roberts said movies and TV productions that showed off New Zealand in a positive light could be valuable promotions, and if the Amazon series was successful, it might provide “added longevity” to the visitor appeal of the LOTR and Hobbit films.

As recently as April, Amazon had said it intended to continue production in New Zealand where shooting was done largely in Auckland, although it is understood scenery from Central Otago and Te Anau would make an appearance.

Post-production will remain here until mid 2022.

The Hobbiton Movie Set near MataMata was a major beneficiary of the films’ fame with visitors peaking at 650,000 a year, and Covid-19 had a severe impact.

SUPPLIED Amazon is shifting production of its Lord of the Rings tv series to the UK.

Chief executive Russell Alexander said they shared the disappointment felt by those in the screen industry with the news that Amazon will be moving production for season two of the television series overseas.

He said the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies had done a tremendous job putting New Zealand on the world stage as the home of Middle-earth, and over the past 18 years the movie set had hosted millions of fans.

“Though we have no direct association with the production, we are looking forward to seeing New Zealand return to the screen as Middle-earth in season one when [the Amazon series] airs in September next year.”