House price drop may test home loans with 5 per cent deposit

Squirrel’s chief executive John Bolton says he is unconcerned about how a potential house price drop could affect first-home buyers who have taken up his company’s offer of loans with 5 per cent deposit.

Mortgage broking firm Squirrel launched Launchpad in April, aimed at first-home buyers with good incomes but small deposits. It said this week it had helped “scores” of people on to the property ladder so far.

Loans are split into two parts – a 15 per cent loan financed by Squirrel’s peer-to-peer lending platform at a rate of 9.95 per cent, and an 80 per cent loan from non-bank lender Resimac at anything from 2.99 per cent to 3.39 per cent. The larger loan is kept interest-only at first to allow borrowers to pay off the more expensive loan first.

But now there are predictions that house prices could fall – investment house Jarden forecasts a 6 per cent drop by the end of next year. That could spell trouble for buyers who bought with small deposits at the peak of the market.

“Falling house prices only becomes an issue when people are forced to sell into a market in which they can lose their equity, that is the risk,” Bolton​ said.

“I liken property to Kiwi Saver. It is an investment that you hold for the long term. If you get caught up in market volatility, it’s a fool’s game.”

Squirrel chief executive John Bolton

He said the risks of low-deposit lending were mitigated in Launchpad by careful management of who could access the loan. It was only available to salary earners with good job history.

He said the kind of properties bought by first-home buyers were largely protected from market fluctuations.

“The market is actually a series of micro-markets. The first home buyer market is probably the strongest part of the market. Investors are not in the market like they used to be, but first-home buyers will always be there,” Bolton​ said.

“You have to say that if there were price falls, most of the price drop would be in the middle to upper end of the market not among entry level first-home buyers,” Bolton​ said.

But Kelvin Davidson​, chief economist at Corelogic​ was less convinced of that protection.

“First-home buyers will always find ways to access the market. But the reality is that if people are stretching themselves to get into a home at high prices, and house prices fall while mortgage rates rise, there is definitely vulnerability there,” Davidson ​said.

CoreLogic senior economist Kelvin Davidson

While not predicting any immediate drops in house prices, Davidson​ said low-deposit loans in a market where mortgage interest rates could change were a risk.

“People who stretch themselves with their mortgage relative to their income, who perhaps get in through a low deposit, and have perhaps gone to a lender with high mortgage rates, almost by definition that is going to be higher risk. Those people taking out those kinds of loans need to be careful,” Davidson​ said.

But he said negative equity – when a buyer owes more than their house is worth – did not have to be a disaster.

“If you are paying your mortgage you can ride it out. It’s just probably not good for your state of mind,” Davidson​ said.

Sharon Zollner,​ chief economist at ANZ said a drop in house prices could be on the horizon.

“The direction of travel for macroprudential thresholds highlights that the Reserve Bank thinks risks are elevated at the moment. Of course, they are, we have never seen house prices go up this fast,” Zollner​ said.

Zollner​ said the long period of low interest rates might have lulled many house-buyers into a false sense of security.

Sharon Zollner, chief economist, ANZ New Zealand

“It would be too simple to think the Reserve Bank has always got your back when it comes to what house prices might do. The central bank are not magicians, and they can’t eliminate risk,” Zollner​ said.