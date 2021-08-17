Westpac ponders life after mass vaccinations

Proof of vaccination or recent recovery from Covid is needed before people can enter cafes, bars and restaurants in France.

Mass vaccinations won’t be enough to control the Delta variant of Covid and people will need to accept other controls once the border opens to avoid “unacceptable health outcomes”, Westpac believes.

The bank is forecasting widespread international travel is unlikely to resume before the middle of next year and is warning that, even then, border openings are likely to be “gradual and on a selected risk-based basis”.

“As a result, industries that are closely linked to the international border, like tourism and accommodation, are likely to face tough trading conditions for some time yet,” it said in a quarterly economic report.

Westpac believes that vaccination rates would need to be maintained above 90 per cent to achieve “herd immunity”, a goal which acting senior economist Michael Gordon did not think was achievable.

That meant additional controls would be likely on “an ongoing basis”, the bank said.

“The cost of enforcing them would be well worth it if they obviate the need for lockdowns,” Westpac said.

But they would involve more restrictions “compared to what we currently enjoy”, the bank said.

It warned the country would probably need to beef-up contact-tracing and Covid testing regimes to handle the return of overseas visitors.

“The ability to restrict movements and large gatherings will remain part of the toolkit, though they may only need to be used in a localised way,” it said.

The bank said difficult questions included the extent to which the use of masks and “stay-at-home” orders might need to be made compulsory.

Getty Images Westpac believes it will not be practical to maintain vaccine rates above 90 per cent.

It also hinted at tough conversations over the extent to which people who declined vaccines might find their movements restricted, for example if they wanted to visit tourist attractions or restaurants.

“In countries where the majority of people have been vaccinated, surveys show that the idea of a ‘Covid pass’ is fairly popular – once people have done what they can to protect themselves, they like the idea of not having to mingle with the unvaccinated,” Westpac said.

“Increasingly, large firms are also introducing vaccination requirements for their employees. In part this is about getting workers back into the office safely, as support for working remotely is waning.”

The bank’s shorter-term economic forecasts are more upbeat and Gordon said the stimulus the Reserve Bank provided last year was no longer needed.

“New Zealand’s elimination approach to Covid-19 has allowed the economy to gather a real head of steam,” he said.

Westpac is tipping the official cash rate will rise to 2 per cent towards the end of 2023 and take the heat out of the housing market, with modest price declines tipped for the “middle part of the decade”.

It is forecasting unemployment will drop to a ‘decade low’ of 3.5 per cent by the middle of next year, with annual inflation peaking at 3.8 per cent in the September quarter and remaining above 3 per cent through to the early part of next year.