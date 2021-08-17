Hope and despair of 'Generation Rent' laid bare in report

Genevieve Mora, co-founder of the Voices of Hope charity, says politicians should read the Generation Rent report and: “Listen to our young people” and fix the problem.

The mental health of young people is suffering as they see the “Kiwi Dream” of homeownership as no longer attainable.

Research published on Tuesday shows eight in 10​ people aged 18-39 no longer believe ordinary, hard-working, modestly successful people can expect to own their own homes.

That was contributing to mental anguish, the Money and You: Generation Rent​ report from the Financial Services Council (FSC) found, with seven​ in 10 younger people surveyed saying their mental health was suffering due to their financial worries.

Genevieve Mora​, co-founder of the Voices of Hope​ mental health charity, said: “It’s unobtainable for people. When I look around my friend group, a lot of the conversations are about people wanting to buy a house, but not being able to afford a house.”

When she read the report, which was based on around 2000​ interviews, Mora was struck by the sense of despondency.

“Not a lot of hope,” she said.

And yet, the non-homeowners from Generation Rent, roughly 916,000​ people, nursed the same home-owning ambitions that their parents had at their age, but, she said: “The ways things are going, that seems less and less achievable.”

The biggest barriers to buying a home young people identified were finding affordable properties (44​ per cent), saving a deposit (19​ per cent), and having to pay too much for things like groceries and rent, FSC said.

Mora looked back to the price her parents paid for their home, and said the difference was “mind-blowing”.

Younger people did not lack financial skills, the FSC found, with most reporting confidence in their ability to make sensible decisions with money.

They also did not lack motivation, with just over half aspiring to buy a home in the next five years, and many taking extreme measures in their bid to own a home, including delaying having children, or going to family for financial help.

The FSC found 83​ per cent of 18-39 year-olds, including many who already owned homes, had watched with horror as house prices spiked during the Covid pandemic in response to the Reserve Bank cutting interest rates, which in turn prompted home loan rates to plunge to historic lows.

That was something Mora had experienced as she looked for a home earlier this year. She succeeded in buying in the town of Orewa, north of Auckland.

“When I walked through the door to my own home, I did feel a sense of belonging,” Mora said.

“Buying a house gave me a sense of financial security. I think also with that is something my partner talks about a lot, which is, it’s so much nicer paying your mortgage than paying someone else's,” she said.

Young people trapped out of the housing market felt they were not valued by their society, she said.

“I think it causes a lot of worry, a lot of stress, a lack of sense of belonging. Not knowing where you fit in society is a part of it,” she said.

Supplied Young people are being driven further and further towards the fringes of our cities in search of more affordable homes, such as these in Hobsonville Point.

Mora said her privilege played a part in her being able to afford a home, as she was able to live with her partner at her parents’ home to save a deposit.

And, she said: “KiwiSaver really did help us. My partner's terrible at saving money, but with KiwiSaver he was able to save money without really realising he was doing it.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Genevieve Mora, co-founder of the Voices of Hope charity, says being able to set up a home is important for people to lay a stable and safe base from which to start a family.

“Around 83 ​per cent of Generation Renters surveyed still believed that owning a home is a ticket to long-term financial security,” said FSC chief executive Richard Klipin.

Mora was pleased to see that there was now broad acceptance that younger people faced a much harder financial road than their parents.

“We’re all in agreement that the younger generation are having a harder time, with close to 90​ per cent across all age groups believing that younger Kiwis are being locked out of the property market,” Klipin said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Both National and Labour presided over the country during the ramp-up in house prices, and both are responsible for building levels that were below the number needed for the growing population. But National housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis says her party has the policies that would see affordability restored for first home buyers.

It was not only the Government who were blamed by younger people for their plight, and who should be doing more to help them into homes.

In all, 88​ per cent of younger people felt banks should be doing more to support first-home buyers.

Housing minister Megan Woods was contacted for comment.

National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis ​said: “House prices have been rising at an extraordinary rate, locking more and more Kiwis out of the market.

“It’s been particularly tough on first-home buyers who are chasing a target that keeps accelerating away from them.”

She said: “New Zealand must address the underlying structural issues that have created our housing shortage.

National’s plan was to require councils to remove zoning restrictions, make more space available for housing, reduce resource consent requirements, replace the RMA with pro-housing planning rules, improve infrastructure funding, make it easier to adopt “innovative construction methods” and “unlock” the build-to-rent market and develop new pathways to homeownership.