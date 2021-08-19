Fletcher Building CEO's $6.8m pay is 'not justified', professor says

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor has the highest salary package of those surveyed, at $7 million.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor’s pay package has jumped to $6.8 million, a level that an economics professor says is not justifiable.

Taylor was paid a base salary of $1.89m in the year ended June 30, less than the $2.05m he was otherwise entitled to, after executives took a pay cut due to Covid-19, according to Fletcher’s 2021 annual report.

In addition, he received $2.89m in short-term incentives, and was awarded shares as part of a long-term incentive worth $2.05m. His 2021 package is up from $3.95m in 2020.

Fletcher reported a $305m profit for its 2021 year, a turnaround from the 2020 year when it posted a $196m loss which was impacted by restructuring and Covid-19 disruptions. Taylor has been turning around the business since he took over in late 2017 after it lost millions on major construction projects under the watch of previous chief Mark Adamson.

The company’s board noted that it set fixed remuneration based on capability, performance, the size of the role and industry benchmarks, and that Taylor had met his performance targets to receive incentives.

Auckland University Business School Professor Tim Hazledine, whose research area includes chief executive pay in New Zealand listed companies, challenged the payment.

“It’s huge,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any way you can justify that in terms of his job, or the difficulties in the job, or his performance in the job.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who Hazledine likened to the chief executive of the country, is paid $471,000.

Boards justified the amount they paid chief executives by hiring executive compensation consultants who would find executives elsewhere who were paid more to justify the high amounts, he said.

“They benchmark against each other all the time in a way that seems to be guaranteed to only make them go up, not down,” he said.” No-one has found a limit yet, it keeps going up.”

Supplied Professor Tim Hazledine, who recently retired as a professor of economics at University of Auckland business school, says a flatter pay structure might better promote teamwork and morale.

Hazledine noted that 20 years ago Fletcher’s chief executive was paid $695,000, which equated to a little over $1m in today’s dollars.

“He does seem to be an able chief executive but probably the one 20 years ago was an able chief executive too and was happy to do the job for one fifth of what the current one gets. The revenues have gone up, but not fivefold.

“If the chief executives today are worth what they are being paid, then their predecessors 20 years ago were being exploited because they worked for much less,” he said.

In 2019, Fletcher’s board granted Taylor the right to an additional one-off share arrangement worth $1m, which will vest on June 30 next year so long as he remains with the company.

The extra payment was for just doing his job, Hazledine said.

If Taylor’s superannuation and medical insurance benefits were included in his 2021 package, it increases to $6.96m, compared with $4.01m in 2020.

Hazledine said he worried about inequality and how much hardworking people “on the bottom rungs” are being paid, particularly given the high cost of living in New Zealand.

He said he would like to see more equal distribution of earned income, and welcomed increases in the minimum wage and the concept of a ‘living wage’.