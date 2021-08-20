Businesses cling to hope of short lockdown

Many restaurants and bars won’t reopen until alert levels are reduced to Level 2.

As Kiwis wait for this afternoon's 3pm lockdown announcement, some businesses say it will take time to pick up where they left off if and when alert levels are relaxed.

The Government plans to announce whether it will extend the seven day Level 4 lockdown in Auckland and the three day lockdown in the rest of the country.

Many businesses are braced to remain as they are, especially as reports of cases in Wellington emerge.

Earlier in the morning, there was still a level of optimism.

“We have had a few comments from members in the South Island questioning why they need to be at level 4,” Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said.

But even if some members were allowed to re-open this weekend, they would be scrambling to have ingredients ready, she said.

“In a perfect world it would be great to have more notice of level changes and that's something we have communicated to government before.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Kaivolution is working to redistribute surplus food no longer needed because of the lockdown.

“However, we understand it's not always possible and we need to act in the best interests of the country.”

Business New Zealand chief executive Kirk Hope said it was a difficult situation for the Government in terms of sending accurate signals.

“There appear to be no cases in the South Island. The question is, you’re never going to know this stuff until you do that mass testing and it’s important that it gets done because you could let the country go back to work tomorrow but it's probably not going to be helpful in the longer term.”

Businesses were getting much better at dealing with lockdowns, but needed consistent and clear rules, he said.

Maria Boyle, of Wellington plant-based pizzeria Nolita’s and The Botanist cafe and restaurant, was planning for Level 3 when her businesses could operate using Uber Eats or click and collect orders.

“We’re talking to our chefs at the moment ... We have to basically come up with menus that are going to have as little food wastage as possible and a bit smaller than we would normally do but obviously [with] popular items. So yeah, it’s a bit of work.”

Jeremy Wong/Unsplash Wedding venues and skifields have been thrown into disarray by the latest lockdown.

Lockdown wasn’t cheap, Boyle admitted. There was a lot of food leftover from being heavily prepped for the Wellington on a Plate festival and that would be going to charity.

Elsewhere, event operators and skifields were hopeful but realistic about a quick return to lower alert levels.

Beth Parker, owner of Wairarapa wedding venue Tarureka Estate, said she luckily did not have an event booked this weekend but she was keeping in touch with couples that were getting married there shortly.

“Our wedding season doesn't kick off until September, but obviously we just have to play it day by day.

“All I can do is check in with the bride and groom because the worst thing is the unknown."

SUPPLIED/Stuff Skifields can’t wait for social distanced skiing at alert level 2.

Paul Anderson, chief executive of Mt Hutt, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables skifields said the lockdown was bad timing, and costly, given the great skiing conditions.

“On the whole I think they made the right call ... These last three days would have been some of our biggest of the season, give or take school holidays. We’ve got some of the best snow all year and that brings people out.

“But you’ve got to be a little philosophical, this is the reality of operating a business during a pandemic.”

The fields were ready to go as soon as alert level 2 was announced, he said.

“We left everything reasonably prepared on Tuesday night and if the alert level drops and we’re able to get back out there overnight, we’ll do what it takes to make the areas safe.”

In construction, which has been able to operate at Level 3 previously, bosses were expecting work would be relatively easy to resume.

SUPPLIED Tony Pexton says lockdown create some difficulties for construction sites but work can be resumed relatively easily.

Auckland Master Builders president Tony Pexton was doubtful that Aucklanders would be back in operation on Monday.

But he said there would not be too many difficulties when restrictions eased, although social distancing rules would be in play and deliveries and sub-contactor bookings could be disrupted.

“It puts everybody's timelines behind and the knock-on effects of not being able to get the people that you need when you need them because they have other stuff booked in – it just creates a bit of chaos.”

Westpac is urging business customers to make contact if they were feeling anxious.

The bank has launched a business relief package has been launched which includes suspension of loan repayments for up to three months, temporary business overdrafts and deferred payment on business credit cards.

Sara Walton, an associate professor at Otago University’s business school, said businesses hated uncertainty and were reeling from the speed with which decisions were having to be made.

“What I’m picking up is that people are resigned to the fact that this will go on for longer,” she said.

“But if we can do it right, we can get back quicker.”