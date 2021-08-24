Bust enhancers among 'essential' items sold online during level 4 lockdown

OPINION: As New Zealand heads into a second week of level 4 lockdown, the urge to shop online will be growing stronger for many cooped-up Kiwis.

Opportunities to scratch that itch should be limited, as businesses can sell and ship only essential items at level 4.

But with workers reportedly called in to pack online orders for everything from wine glasses to fake grass and confectionery, it seems “essential” is open to interpretation.

Here are a few of the more questionable “essentials” available this lockdown.

Anko Bust Enhancer, $12, Kmart

While Kmart offers a selection of more than 3000 essential items for delivery at level 4, its list of women’s essentials is short and bizarrely boob-centric.

SCREENSHOT Kmart has deemed bust enhancers an essential item.

There are no socks or underwear to be found among the seven products available, but the retailer is shipping bust enhancers, should your life depend on getting some.

For those who later find their bust over-enhanced and need to dial it down a notch, Kmart has you (or at least your nipples) quite literally covered – they’re also selling nipple concealers.

New Zealand shoppers appear puzzled by the unusual “essentials”, which raised more eyebrows than bustlines on a Kmart-related Facebook page this week.

SCREENSHOT The short list of women's essentials on the Kmart website includes bust enhancers and nipple concealers.

“WTF, Kmart? Nipple concealers and bust enhancers are ‘essential’ for us women in L4 but not comfy cotton loungewear?” one person wrote.

“Haha, I know. I want some maternity knickers as my belly is growing, and I can’t get any but at least I can big up my already growing boobs,” another replied.

Sunbeam Snack Heroes popcorn maker, $79.99, Mitre 10

First of all, who’s paying $80 for a popcorn maker and what do you do for a living because clearly I took a wrong turn at journalism school.

Second, USE A POT.

I don't remember much from my brief stint at teachers’ college (it’s been a winding road), but I do remember Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and I know there were no popcorn makers on that particular pyramid.

Kellogg’s Pop Tarts, $5, The Warehouse

I like a spot comfort eating as much as the next person, but I’m struggling to see how Pop Tarts have made the list of essentials at The Warehouse.

They might have been “loved by generations” but if the only features and benefits you can come up with are “Kellogg’s, chocolate flavour, eight-pack”, you’ve got to question their essential status.

Pop Tarts are also available at supermarkets so, if you really do have a craving that only six kinds of sugar will satisfy, your designated shopper should be able to grab a box.

The same goes for most, if not all, of the 1000 food and drink products available for delivery from The Warehouse.

Apple AirPods Pro, $349, Noel Leeming

As cool as they may be (debatable), there’s nothing essential about AirPods.

SUPPLIED/ReviewsFire Apple’s AirPods Pro are a nice-to-have, not a must-have.

Supermarkets and petrol stations commonly stock both wired and bluetooth headphones that will do the job, even if your iPhone is new enough to be lacking an aux input.

Grab a pair next time you stock or fuel up and embrace a safer, less boujee life.

Breville No Mess waffle maker, $239.99, Briscoes

If you’ve made it this far without a waffle maker, you don't need one now.

Make (or better yet, get the kids to make) pancakes or pikelets, or buy some readymade waffles from the supermarket. You’ll be fine.