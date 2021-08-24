Kiwibank announces alert level 4 branch opening hours

Kiwibank has joined Westpac and ASB in announcing limited opening hours at some branches during lockdown so people with urgent banking needs can get help.

Kiwibank says it will be opening a number of branches on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm for customers with urgent banking needs.

It’s the third big bank to announce opening hours for alert level 4.

Westpac will open some of its branches from 10am to 1pm​ on Wednesdays during the national lockdown, for customers with “critical banking” needs.

ASB will open some branches from 9am to 2pm​ on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

ANZ and BNZ are yet to announce their limited branch opening hours.

“Keeping everyone safe and healthy is a priority for us, so we are asking customers please only visit a branch, if it's absolutely necessary, and have no other means to bank,” Kiwibank spokeswoman Kara Tait said.

“We continue to encourage our customers to bank online, on our mobile app or over the phone. If customers need to make a cash deposit, they can do so at our cash deposit ATMs.”

POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extends level 4 lockdown in New Zealand.

Services offered in Kiwibank branches during the lockdown were limited to replacing eftpos and other debit cards, changing PIN numbers, changing linked accounts on eftpos and other debit cards, cash deposits (only banknotes), cash withdrawals up to $1000, verifying customer identities, and resetting internet banking passwords.

Kiwibank urged customers to check which branches were open before customers headed out.

Westpac said customers should use remote banking whenever possible during the lockdown and the branches were opening only for customers who needed urgent help with critical banking needs.

Getty Images Signs providing coronavirus information in the windows of a Westpac branch in March 2020 in Christchurch.

These were for essential cash transactions, signing up for internet banking, getting eftpos cards, and setting up PIN numbers, Westpac said.

ASB said it could only provide “essential banking services” in-branch while in alert level 4.

Essential banking services were: replacing eftpos cards, signing critical banking documents, and providing banking services for vulnerable people, and people caring for customers who could not access remote banking services.

Essential banking services also included individual identification and verification for property settlements, ASB said.

ASB could also provide banking for essential service providers.

Robyn Edie/Stuff ASB will open some branches from 9am to 2pm​ on Tuesdays and Thursdays during alert level 4. Customers should check which branches are open on the bank’s website.

Both ASB and Westpac have published lists of the branches that will open, and their opening hours, on their websites.

Many of their branches will remain closed throughout the lockdown and people with critical banking needs should check online before heading out.

The two banks urged customers to call, or message them, with any questions.

ASB’s website says: “The best way to contact us over this time is to send a secure message in FastNet Classic where one of our team will respond to you. Our contact centre is open from 8am to 8pm but please be patient if there is a delay, as call volumes are much higher than normal.”

Mask-wearing is mandatory when visiting branches but there is a twist for people visiting Westpac’s branches.

Westpac said customers would be required to briefly show their unmasked faces, so they can be identified.

“Customers must wear face coverings in our branches but will need to remove them briefly for identification purposes,” Westpac said on its website.

At level 4, people are instructed to stay home in their bubble, unless they are undertaking essential travel to the supermarket or dairy, seeking necessary medical care or being tested for Covid-19, or to get physical exercise in their neighbourhood.