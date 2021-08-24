Shoppers continue to report food shortages amid supply chain disruption

Empty shelves on Sunday at Countdown Aotea, Porirua. "It is the second time since lockdown began that I have been in to find this level of stock unavailable," one shopper says.

Shoppers are still reporting food shortages at supermarkets, despite assurances that there is plenty of supply and people should shop normally.

A senior couple, who wanted to avoid going into a supermarket, said they were having problems accessing Countdown’s online store this week.

When they were finally able to get onto the website, there were no available delivery slots for days and much of what they wanted to buy was unavailable.

“We chose the items we needed, then went to check out for the Greenlane [Auckland] branch, only to be informed that almost all the products we needed – milk, bread, yoghurt, meat, etc – were out of stock.

“We are considered in the priority group, so I am not sure how we will get food. We have no relatives in New Zealand to shop for us. So we are really not sure what to do.”

An Auckland woman told Stuff that she was unable to find eggs and had checked at the Browns Bay and Milford Countdown stores.

Island Bay New World in Wellington reportedly had no eggs all weekend.

Another woman sent photos of a supermarket in Aotea, Porirua, showing empty shelves in a number of food departments.

“It is the second time since lockdown began that I have been in to find this level of stock unavailable,” she said.

RNZ It's all hands to the pump at our supermarkets, and while the workers there have been widely praised, their efforts haven't been appreciated by some.

Another shopper posted a picture on Twitter of a note at a New World supermarket in Auckland saying there was increased demand for sugar and limiting customers to two units each.

On Tuesday, Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin​ said a technical issue with the supermarket chain’s meat ordering system in the North Island that affected customers over the weekend had been fixed.

Meat was now on its way to stores everywhere and the supply chain was looking good. There were a few gaps on shelves around the country but staff were working to reorder and restock quickly, she said.

About 1000 Countdown staff members were isolating in Auckland and Wellington because certain stores were locations of interest or because family members had been affected, or there was no childcare available.

“We’re managing this as best as we can. The safety of our team and customers is our top priority.”

Countdown’s Birkenhead, Albert Street Metro, Hauraki Corner, Mangere Mall and Halsey Street Metro stores were all temporarily closed because of low staff levels.

Supplied Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin says people should shop in-store to help free up online shopping for those who need it most.

There was also pressure on its online service because of increased demand, and the company was working to ensure slots were available for priority assistance customers or those who needed to stay home and isolate.

“Anyone who can shop in-store should do so to help free up online shopping slots for other people who cannot go to supermarkets.”

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird​ said eggs had been popular during the lockdown and demand was up.

“The hens of New Zealand are still laying at the same rate, so customers may find, from time to time, the egg supply at the store is low or out of stock. Rest assured there will be more egg laying and deliveries the following day.”

Supplied Supply chains are under pressure and people should shop normally to ease the pressure, says Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford.

She said customers should shop normally to ensure everyone could get their fair share of eggs and other products while the country was at alert level 4.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford​ said a wider range of goods should be made available online, and allowing independent food retailers such as butchers and grocers to operate would take pressures off supermarkets.

“It seems very strange that the Government is not allowing butchers, grocers and bakers to play their part in feeding the nation.”

They should at least be allowed to offer a click-and-collect service, he said, but if good hygiene and social distancing were followed there was no reason for them to be closed.

Supplied Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard says butchers meet rigorous hygiene standards on a daily basis and should be allowed to operate normally.

Supply chains took time to gear up to increased demand and shoppers could help by shopping normally, he said.

On Wednesday Federated Farmers came out in support of butchers and bakers. They were allowed to take online bookings and do deliveries but most weren't set up for this.

National president Andrew Hoggard​ said it wasn’t good enough.

“We said last year this rule needs a rethink if we are to go back into a full-scale lockdown.”

Butchers met rigorous hygiene standards on a daily basis when operating normally and were regularly audited by third parties.

Government agencies still hadn’t thought things through, Hoggard​ said.