Meridian Energy full-year profit hurt by drought, Tiwai Point contract

Meridian Energy is New Zealand's largest owner of hydro and wind generation assets.

Meridian Energy reported a 27 per cent fall in underlying full-year profit as drought conditions dented hydro generation and it was hurt by a cheaper power contract with the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, its largest customer.

Underlying profit fell to $232 million in the year ended June 30, from $316m the previous year. Net profit, which includes changes in the value of electricity hedges, rose 145 per cent to $428m. Revenue rose 26 per cent to $4.3 billion.

Meridian, New Zealand's largest electricity generator, suffered challenging drought conditions through much of the second half of its financial year, with inflow into its hydro catchments the third lowest on record between November 2020 and April 2021.

The company was also impacted by a cheaper power contract it struck with the aluminium smelter in January to enable the plant to keep operating until the end of 2024.

READ MORE:

* Commerce Commission enquires over hedging agreement between Meridian and Contact

* Aluminium smelter issues assurance over clean-up after Government shelves talks

* Meridian suggests fresh Government talks on smelter under way as it contemplates $1.3b write-down



“We certainly experienced some challenges,” said chief executive Neal Barclay.

“Drought conditions during the second half of the financial year dampened our cash earnings by reducing generation and increasing hedge costs but that is just part and parcel of being a hydro generation company in New Zealand.

“Also, the price we negotiated with the owners of Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter to extend operations to 2024 reduced during the second half of the year.”

Whilst both events were significant and impacted financial performance, the underlying drivers of future business value remained strong, he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF 'Green' hydrogen is made by splitting water using electricity, at BOC's facility in Glenbrook south of Auckland.

New Zealand experienced 0.7 per cent growth in underlying demand for electricity over the past financial year, with a recovery from Covid-19 lockdowns evident in the fourth quarter.

Barclay said early indications suggested demand for electricity had reduced under the latest alert level 4 setting, although not to the same extent that was seen last year.

Meridian’s hydro generation over the past year was 12 per cent down on the year earlier, however that had improved in recent months with high inflows over June and July lifting national hydro storage to 108 per cent by early August, the company said.

Meridian is New Zealand's largest owner of hydro and wind generation assets.

Barclay said the company was committed to building its $395m Harapaki wind farm in the Maungaharuru Range northwest of Napier, and expects to spend $42m to get the project underway this financial year. It is set to be New Zealand’s second-largest wind farm.

Meridian, which is 51 per cent owned by the government, will pay a final dividend of 11.2 cents a share, unchanged from the previous year. The full-year ordinary dividend of 16.9 cents is unchanged from last year, although the company also paid a special dividend of 2.44 cents in 2020.

Shares in Meridian fell 0.5 per cent to $5.125 in early trading on Wednesday.

The company is reviewing the ownership of its Australian business and released an information memorandum to interested parties this month. The process is expected to take several more months, it said.