Liquor deliverers 'like Santa' during lockdown

Tamsyn Firth​ is busy at the Havelock North Big Barrel ​liquor store, with orders coming in like “crazy” directly and through head office.

She says when people order from head office, the delivery time is slower than directly from the Hawke’s Bay store.

“Mostly people are patient but when they don’t order directly from us, it takes them longer to get the delivery so when we explain that things go well,” Firth said.

Liquor stores in most parts of the country must close at alert level 3, but many are offering delivery. Stores are counted as essential in trusts areas, where alcohol is not sold in supermarkets, and can open in level 4.

Firth has worked at the liquor store for two-and-a-half years.

“I know the community, so I know the people that are ordering, and they are our regulars, so it is pretty safe.”

She spent four hours yesterday taking, packing and delivering orders.

“I check ID and look at the person as I need to be sure. I need to see they are over 18 years old even though they have said so online.

“I’m glad our customers are staying home and just ordering a few beers because it means they are not making unnecessary trips to the supermarket where they are exposed.

”We are pretty much like Santa at the moment.”

Liquorland​ operates 130 stores across New Zealand, none of which are open to the public at Level 4 lockdown. But the retailer can take online orders and deliver.

Chief executive Brendon Lawry​ says the reports he has to date are that customers are being sensible and not ordering more than expected.

“People are not over-buying like they have with toilet paper, and we are aware of who is ordering what so wouldn’t allow that anyway,” Lawry ​said.

He says he knows the company is in a privileged position to be able to operate. The pattern of customer purchasing for Liquorland is currently similar to what it is out of lockdown.

“Our staff are well protected and are delivering the orders themselves and what we found last lockdown is that our staff have generally been pleased to be working.

“From my experience the power of meaningful work is vital for people who are involved in their community and our staff are grateful.”

The company is strict on shutting down delivery by the afternoon so that staff feel safe.

Chief executive of The Trusts​, West Auckland Allan Pollard​ has been going around some outlets to check in on staff and operations. This licensing trust and the others in Invercargill​, Mataura​, Waitakere​ and Portage​ can have people come into the store to buy their liquor. But non-trust retailers cannot. Pollard says trade is up on this time last year and people are buying at all sorts of times of the day ,so there is no big “rush hour”.

But Pollard says there have been some sticking points with customers saying they are exempt from wearing a mask and this needs clarifying.

”We had one customer wanting to take us to the Human Rights Commission, and we need to get clearer information about the form of ID for an exemption for non-mask wearing customers.

”The compliance of mask wearing is not 100 per cent, but I have a zero-tolerance policy on it so yes, this is causing a bit of stress but nothing we can’t handle.”