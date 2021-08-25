Sky TV doubles profit thanks to 'one-offs' gains, sees revenue growth this year

Sky Television has more than doubled its net profit to $47.5 million for the year to the end of June and forecasts it will grow its revenues in the current financial year, for the first time since 2016.

Chief executive Sophie Moloney described the result as very positive but said “I maintain my view that while it’s good, we still need to do better”.

The profit figure was boosted by a number of one-off gains and Sky TV is forecasting its net profit will drop back to between $17.5m and $27.5m in the current financial year.

The one-off gains this year stemmed in part from the sale of its outside broadcasting business OSB and content-cost savings from cancelled sports events.

Sky TV also announced it would consolidate its shares, which have been trading under 20 cents for more than a year, so shareholders would get one share in the business for each 10 shares they currently own.

The change should make no difference to the value of investors’ holdings.

Sky TV said its core satellite TV business was “stabilising”, with a net loss of 3.8 per cent of customers over the year, versus a 5.4 per cent decline in the previous year.

The number of subscribers for its streaming services rose 57 per cent on a “like for like basis”.

Sky TV said it remained on track to begin distributing its next-generation set-top box by the middle of next year.

Sky's next set-top box will let customers ditch the remote, if they want.

The device will double as a MySky recorder and a media player able to access internet TV services such as Netflix, and will be able to show programmes in 4K and be controlled using voice controls as well as via a remote.

Sky’s revenues for the year to the end of June fell 4.7 per cent to $711m.

Moloney said Sky’s ambition was to achieve revenue growth of $75m to $100m by 2024.

“At the same time, we must make further permanent reductions to operating costs in a focused and sustainable way,” she said.

Sky’s costs this year will reflect a “step-up” in contents costs, including for rugby and costs associated with the Tokyo Olympics which had originally been budgeted for the year just closed.

Sky TV sparked speculation in June that it could be subject to takeover.

Chairman Philip Bowman said then that Sky TV had received “unsolicited approaches” from would-be investors and had appointed investment banker Jarden to advise it on any future discussions.