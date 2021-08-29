Net closing on infamous bottle store owner accused of 'modern-day slavery'

The net may be closing on an infamous bottle store owner accused by former staff of “modern-day slavery” as he faces an unprecedented 17 court actions for potential breaches of labour laws.

Ravi Arora’s Bottle-O and Merchant’s Liquor empire once stretched to over 13 stores (as well as $36m of property) but he faces the threat of losing the right to operate them.

The Labour Inspectorate is taking 14 separate actions against Arora through the Employment Relations Authority and Employment Court, while three former employees are all individually pursuing claims against him at the ERA.

A series of Stuff articles last year exposed how Arora had failed 19 Labour Inspections in the previous six years, had confidentially settled with one employee who claimed he was owed $80,000, and Labour inspectors had forced him to pay out $30,000 to several more.

Six former employees all alleged they were paid as little as $7 an hour and collectively owed over $900,000 in lost wages. One, Dharam Partap Bika, said: “It’s modern-day slavery, that’s what it is. He’s extremely rich, he has property and expensive cars, and he got it by exploiting migrants.” And another, Arjun Chopra, said: “People treat their animals better than he treats his employees.”

David White/Stuff Stuff's investigations into the exploitation of migrant workers in the retail liquor industry have been credited with driving meaningful action against the abuse. (Video first published in November 2020)

Arora assaulted a Stuff journalist when approached, trespassed Stuff reporters from his store and threatened legal action for harassment. He also received diversion after admitting assaulting a neighbouring business owner. Bottle-O stripped him of his franchises, but he continued to operate independently.

Now, a year on, Arora’s labour record may be catching up on him.

Auckland Council confirmed it had delayed hearing an application to renew the licence for Arora’s liquor store at 1140 Great North Road – a former Bottle-O – until the ERA hearings had concluded.

That’s significant, as a recent Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) hearing said for the first time that how employers treat their staff can be used to determine if they are suitable to hold a liquor licence.

That store’s licence renewal is already well overdue (legally it can continue to trade while it waits) and a group of locals has organised opposition, partly motivated by Arora’s employment law history.

“A large number of Pt Chev locals agree that as much as we enjoy a drink or two, the proliferation of liquor outlets in our area (five) for a suburb of only 8000 people is harmful to our community, in particular the three stores owned by Ravi Arora,” said local Delia Clare.

“Ravi has had metal bars installed in front of his liquor stores because they have attracted so much crime to the area, which may be great protection for him, but doesn't stop crime in the surrounding streets.

“We've seen an increase in drug usage, drink-driving, fights, broken bottles all over the place, as well as had drunks invade our front yards at all hours of the night and people's cars and houses getting broken into. The people frequenting these stores are often not locals.

“We hope that the district licensing committee will take our concerns seriously.”

The ERA is severely overloaded with cases, leading to long delays.

Mohit Makol, who said he was underpaid by $150,000 and has filed evidence including taped conversations with Arora’s wife, Anuradha, and son, Nikhil, has been assigned an ERA investigative officer, the first step, but has heard nothing since July.

“The delay in getting justice is … creating a lot of issues with my health,” he said. “I am only demanding my rights as per the labour laws, rather than demanding something extra.”

The other two claimants are Dharam Partap Bika, and Harmandeep Singh, who is represented by advocate Sunny Sehgal. Sehgal said Singh “had a “strong case to win as he is backed up by many of his work colleagues whose cases are also filed with the ERA.

“A win for Harman or any other applicant would mean opening the floodgate for Inland Revenue and the other government agencies to initiate an investigation against this unscrupulous businessman.

Unfortunately the ERA process is slow however, we all have full faith in this system. Justice will prevail".

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dharam Partap Bika alleges he worked for just $7 an hour at Arora’s liquor business.

Arora has always denied exploiting his workers. His statement of response to Harmandeep Singh, prepared by lawyer Myriam Mitchell, denied all his claims and said he was always paid legally and according to his contract.

The Labour Inspectorate refused to provide anyone for interview, but confirmed that it had filed cases in the ERA and Employment Court.

It said 12 applications in the ERA related to 11 companies linked to Arora, and sought compliance orders, and penalties for non-compliance with 12 Improvement Notices (a warning handed out by Labour Inspectors for breaches of labour laws).

It also had five complainants – separate to Makol, Bika and Singh – involved in another Employment Court application and an ERA application related to five Arora companies, and two people involved in their employment.

The Inspectorate said the cases related to Arora’s former Bottle-O stores at Great North Road, Royal Oak, Manly, Parkland, Mt Albert, Taihape, Remuera, Otaki and Pt Chevalier and his Merchant’s Liquor stores at Willowbank and Pt Chevalier.

It's understood Arora has sold many of those stores in the past three years, including Royal Oak, Manly, Parkland, Mt Albert and Remuera.

A request for comment to Mitchell and to Arora’s previous lawyer, Max Gunawan, went without reply before deadline.