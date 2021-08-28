Countdown could bring back priority shopping hour for essential workers

Countdown could reintroduce a priority shopping hour for essential workers if queues become too long.

But the supermarket giant isn't saying if the service could be extended to include the elderly and other vulnerable customers.

During New Zealand’s first level 4 lockdown in March 2020, Countdown offered an exclusive shopping hour for essential workers.

From 7am until 8am, emergency services, DHB, hospital and medical personnel could shop before stores opened to the general public.

A Countdown spokeswoman said it wasn't running a formal priority time slot for essential workers during the current lockdown as queues in its stores were moving quickly.

However, the situation would be monitored and a formal priority slot could be brought in if required.

Calls for improved services for vulnerable shoppers have been growing as many people struggle to book grocery delivery or pick-up slots during lockdown.

However, the spokeswoman did not say if the priority hour could be extended to include vulnerable groups.

“Our store teams are keeping an eye out to help make sure older Kiwis can get into our stores faster, and we know they are doing their very best,” she said.

“If anyone sees another customer in the line who may need a little extra help, we would ask that they please just politely let our team know.”

Like Countdown, rival supermarket business Foodstuffs, which owns New World, Pak n Save and Four Square, had offered emergency services and medical personnel priority at the checkout and in external queues last year.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A member of the Student Volunteer Army makes a delivery during level 4 lockdown.

New World also partnered with the Student Volunteer Army (SVA) to establish a contactless delivery service or those unable to shop in-store.

The service is operating again this year and has already mobilised more than 300 volunteers in Auckland and 150 in the South Island during the current lockdown.

On Friday Foodstuffs announced New World would donate $80,000 to the SVA to help run the service.

The Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch city missions would also each receive at least $40,000 in support and products.