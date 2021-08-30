NZ Post prepares for increase in online shopping, some delays expected

Parcel delivery volumes are set to increase when the country moves to alert level 3, says NZ Post.

The volume of parcels being delivered is set to increase as more items become available at alert level 3, and there could be delays across the country, says NZ Post.

Chief customer officer Bryan Dobson​ said NZ Post was updating its website regularly and customers should check there for delivery updates.

“NZ Post is gearing up to meet the increase in parcels and to reduce the impact of any delays. We’ve re-designed our Auckland network since last lockdown to ease potential areas of congestion, set up temporary processing sites and [we're] operating extended processing hours,” he said.

Extra workers had been recruited, he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Parcel pirates' plunder mail from one in eight Kiwis

* NZ Post delivering two million packages a week in the final push before Christmas

* Letterbox blues: Kiwis still waiting on international mail from Easter



NZ Post staff had been working hard under level 4 and asked customers to be patient and understanding under the circumstances.

“We are asking for kindness, compassion and patience.

“Your item will get to you, it may just take a few more days than it would at normal times. While you may be excited to receive your item from us, we ask everyone to please strictly respect the two-metre rule for our people, and to not approach couriers and posties as they deliver your items,” Dobson​ said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

NZ Post was working with online retailers to manage the increased flow of parcels and had to limit the items it accepted into its network in line with what it could reasonably deliver, and so it didn’t receive parcels all at once.

This could mean some parcels were delayed even before they reached NZ Post’s network.

That would help to avoid the surge of parcels it received as the country moved into level 3 last year, which created a large backlog of parcels that hampered the network and caused additional delays.