Jarden censured, fined $40,000, for breaching NZX rules on Mainfreight share trades

A filter that would have picked up irregular trading had not been working for almost a year.

Jarden Securities has been publicly censured and fined $40,000 for breaching NZX rules related to trading of Mainfreight shares last year.

The breaches relate to trading of Mainfreight shares on June 26, 2020, when a trader used Jarden’s direct market access account, through one of Jarden’s authorised clients, to sell Mainfreight shares using a volume weighted average price algorithm.

The Markets Disciplinary Tribunal, an independent body that determines whether NZX rules have been breached, said Jarden failed to ensure the maintenance of an orderly market, with the trades significantly contributing to a 9.8 per cent fall in Mainfreight’s share price from $40.17 to $36.25 over a 40-minute period on June 26, 2020.

The contentious trades made up 83 per cent of the shares sold during the period, and likely influenced trading by other sellers in the market, including other algorithms.

A senior member of Jarden’s dealing team questioned the trading and was told that the trader had mistakenly put the order into an algorithm without a volume cap. Separately, Jarden’s compliance team considered that the trades raised no concerns as Mainfreight’s share price had stepped down within acceptable levels. They didn’t consider the cumulative effect the series of orders had on the share price.

NZ RegCo began an investigation into the Mainfreight trades after receiving an alert triggered by the rapid decline in the company’s share price.

The investigation found that a filter which would likely have prevented some of the activity was not working at the time of the trade, as it had been deactivated on July 24, 2019, after an issue was identified.

Jarden had failed to implement any checks or controls in its place, failed to follow up on the issue, and incorrectly told NZ RegCo on June 25, 2020, that the filter was in place, believing that it was operational. It had also failed to conduct regular reviews of its direct market access filters, despite NZ RegCo previously highlighting the need for this in its onsite inspection reports of 2018 and 2019.

Had the filter been activated, the orders would likely have been stopped and diverted to a dealer to be reviewed and either authorised or rejected, the tribunal said. However the filter remained deactivated until the investigation into the Mainfreight trades.

NZ RegCo found Jarden breached NZX participant rules and a settlement was agreed under which Jarden accepted the findings, was censured, fined, and liable for the Tribunal and NZX costs.