Expected October interest rate hike may not fully flow to mortgages until April

Adrian Orr is concerned about the situation recent home buyers may soon be in

The Reserve Bank has released researched suggesting it typically takes six months for increases in the official cash rate to have their full effect on mortgage rates.

The bank has said borrowers start to feel the impact of rises in the OCR within a month, but that then rose over time, before dropping.

Based on past movements in mortgage rates, the central bank has calculated that a 1 percentage point change in the OCR typically results in the average two-year mortgage rate rising by 0.34 percentage points (34 basis points) within one month.

But six months later, that increased to 80 basis points.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has signalled that the bank is minded to raise the OCR in mid-October, so the research suggests the full effect of that might be felt in April.

Stuff Bigger banks and those that fund more of their lending from NZ depositors tend to be slower to pass through rate rises, Reserve Bank research suggests.

“Individual borrowers with mortgages on longer fixed terms may take months or years to roll off, delaying the impact on their monthly repayments,” the report’s authors Severin Bernhard, James Graham, and Shaun Markham said.

Their research also found some evidence that banks that relied on New Zealand savers to provide more of their funding and larger banks seemed to be slower and less likely to pass on OCR changes fully.