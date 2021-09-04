Covid-19 a huge vaccination challenge for retirement villages

Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village resident Ken Washington is being vaccinated against Covid-19 by Ryman Healthcare staff member Rishi Mangalat. Ryman says about 95 per cent of its residents are vaccinated.

On the Kapiti Coast north of Wellington, a level 3 highlight for Coastal Villas retirement village resident Brian Colegate has been a trip to Pak’nSave.

“It’s a chance to be normal albeit you’re doing something you normally dread doing.

“Now shopping’s a delight. You’re on the loose. I really got carried away at Pak’nSave. I bought tomatoes, $15 a bloody kilo.”

Colegate, 83, is one of about 47,000 independent residents living in retirement villages nationwide.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 lockdown: Fighting loneliness as visitors barred at aged care facilities

* Consumer NZ to complain to the Commerce Commission about potentially misleading advertising by retirement villages

* Ryman Healthcare implements no-visitors policy across five Wellington villages in response to Covid



Supplied Brian Colegate, a resident of Coastal Villas, a retirement village on the Kapiti Coast, says he enjoyed a trip to Pak’nSave after two weeks in level 4 lockdown.

There are another 38,500 aged care residents who cannot live independently, and about half of them live in retirement villages which have co-located facilities and staff for them, and the other half are living in care homes.

Colegate arranged his own vaccination even though it was offered in the village of about 260 residents.

He had intended to be vaccinated in the village, but there was a “sea of faces” in the room where it was happening one afternoon, so he walked out and booked two appointments through the 0800 line at a local vaccination centre.

The big retirement village operators say that making sure vaccination is available for aged care residents and independent residents and staff has been a huge undertaking.

It involved months of planning and making information available to residents with talks, videos, written materials to inform them about the Covid-19 vaccination benefits and risks.

Working with the country’s 20 district health boards, charged with running the vaccine roll-out in their regions, had been testing at times because each had their own approach.

Stuff There are currently 1.9 million future bookings in the Book My Vaccine system, with 68 per cent of eligible Kiwis over the age of 12 either booked in or have had a jab.

For health boards the aged care residents took priority, the village operators said.

Some health boards would early on only allow aged care residents to be vaccinated onsite and not independent-living residents, who were expected to arrange their own vaccinations like any other 65-plus person living in the community.

Later some health boards allowed independent residents and staff to be vaccinated at onsite vaccination clinics.

New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator is Ryman Healthcare with 12,750 residents, both aged care and independent.

Ryman said about 95 per cent of its staff and residents in residential care and independent living residents were vaccinated now. It was a huge effort.

It had delivered 22,000 vaccinations to its residents either through its own vaccination team of 50 nurses in villages around the country or by working with pharmacists.

Ryman’s vaccination team had also helped vaccinate residents in villages owned by other operators in Canterbury. As well, the Tairawhiti District Health Board in the Gisborne region had asked Ryman to vaccinate village residents in its district.

Supplied Ian Robinson, 87, a resident of Auckland’s Knightsbridge Village, says lockdown is fairly strictly obeyed in the retirement village.

In Auckland 87-year-old Ian Robinson who lives at Knightsbridge Village, Mairangi Bay, arranged his own vaccination and had the first dose at a vaccination centre in Birkenhead Mall in June.

Later Arena Living, the company which owned the village, organised onsite vaccinations for residents and Robinson received his second dose six weeks after the first in the village on July 23.

Robinson said everyone in the village of about 330 independent residents had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Still in level 4 lockdown, Robinson said residents were discouraged from leaving the village and were asked to wear masks when they were walking around the village. No one was allowed in the community centre to use the restaurant or other facilities.

“Lockdown is fairly strictly obeyed I think here,” Robinson said.

Supplied Maisie Lund, 101 years and a resident at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu, is the first aged care resident in the Wellington region to receive a Covid vaccine.

Big operator Summerset Group said at the end of August, 83 percent of its almost 1000 aged care residents had had their first vaccine and 76 percent had had both. The number fluctuated with new admissions to care centres who might not be vaccinated.

General manager, operations Eleanor Young said Summerset wanted the Ministry of Health to consider vaccinating older people in hospitals before they were discharged to aged care facilities or enabling GP practices and pharmacies to provide onsite vaccinations for new admissions.

“It is not realistic to expect aged care providers to transport frail and potentially unwell, elderly people to a community vaccination clinic to wait in a queue,” she said.

Summerset said it did not keep records of vaccination rates of independent residents because it was up to them whether they got vaccinated and whether they choose to share that decision with others.

“However, many of our independent living residents have taken up the opportunity to be vaccinated onsite when we have been able to make that option available to them,” Young said.

Supplied Caro Cooper, Bupa New Zealand’s managing director, says district health boards put aged care residents and the staff looking after them first for vaccinations.

Bupa New Zealand managing director Caro Cooper said the health boards had prioritised aged care residents and the staff looking after them in the vaccine roll-out.

All its care facilities had had onsite vaccinations available for aged care residents. She said 88 per cent of aged care residents at Bupa had received a first vaccination and 80 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Bupa had 18 standalone aged care homes and 34 retirement villages combined with care facilities. It is one of the biggest aged care operators with about 3500 care residents and about 1600 independent residents.

Most health boards did not offer vaccinations to independent living residents onsite at the villages but had sent them invitations to apply for vaccinations at community centres and many of Bupa’s independent residents had been vaccinated that way.

She said Bupa supported independent residents with information and evidence about the vaccines and helped to ensure they had access to vaccination sites.

Asked how could it be that a 92-year-old gentleman, an independent resident in one of Bupa’s villages, was only now getting a first dose of Covid at a clinic not far from the village, Cooper said she did not know the case but in general the health boards worked directly with independent residents.

The district health boards had made that decision and Bupa would do what it could to support people to get access to a vaccination.

If the resident raised concerns or wanted transport the village would provide that, but Bupa would need to be told about it because independent residents had the right not to say.

“I know from my mum, old people are fiercely independent, and I will be when I'm old.”

As an employer Bupa had no right to know who had been vaccinated in its workforce and an employee did not have to disclose it.

Bupa had asked staff and found that about 80 per cent of staff had received a first vaccination and close to 70 per cent had a full vaccination.

A few weeks ago Bupa asked independent residents if they were vaccinated and found that more than 70 per cent were but at the moment it did not have the rate of vaccination but expected it to be higher.

Some retirement village operators want the Government to make it mandatory for health workers like care workers to be vaccinated.

“It shouldn’t be leaving it to the employers to try and sort this out when we are dealing with vulnerable people,” Oceania Healthcare clinical director Dr Frances Hughes said.

Oceania was only permitted initially by most health boards to vaccinate staff and residents in its care centres because they were most vulnerable. And some independent residents were not happy about that.

It has more aged care residents than independent residents.

Now working with health boards and pharmacy chains and its own staff trained to vaccinate it was offering vaccinations for staff and families, such as in a pop-up facility in Great South Road, Auckland, and in drive-ins.

Organising this was “not for the faint-hearted”. It had not been easy, dealing with 16 health boards.

Oceania was hitting nearly 90 per cent of vaccination of its aged care residents and care staff, Hughes said.

For peace of mind Oceania had been saliva-testing staff. It was voluntary, staff had got used to it, and it was very helpful.

“They have just stepped up. It’s been phenomenal. It just gives such peace of mind to the staff. And it gives peace of mind to the residents and the families,” Hughes said.

Existing staff who declined to be vaccinated, about 3 per cent, had to wear masks at work and have a weekly saliva test.

“If they choose not to do that then there’s other conversations that are had with them. Basically you are going against our policies and our health and safety guidelines. We have had a couple of people that have left.”

“I don’t think we’ve fired anybody. I think people have decided to go,” Hughes said.

Supplied Dr Frances Hughes, clinical director at Oceania Healthcare, a retirement and care home operator, says Oceania wants the Government to make it mandatory for health workers like retirement village and care home workers to be vaccinated.

Other big village operators are also saliva testing staff, like Ryman and Summerset.

Arvida Group chief executive Bill McDonald said 85 per cent to 90 per cent of staff and residents were vaccinated and the company was pleased with that. It has almost 5000 aged care and independent residents in 33 locations.

In Arvida contracts, which they had had for some time, new employees agreed to have the flu vaccination. The wording was broad enough to require employees to have the Covid vaccine as well.

In time, staff not vaccinated might have to do different duties but Arvida was not at the point of having to make those calls, McDonald said.

Ryman introduced a new requirement from April 2020 for all new staff to be vaccinated, and Summerset with about 6600 residents, now also requires that of new staff.

Summerset’s Eleanor Young, said unfortunately the Government had not mandated Covid vaccinations for aged care staff, “so we cannot make it a legal requirement for existing staff”.

“We encourage the Government to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for aged care workers, as the Australian Government has done,” Young said.