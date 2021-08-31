Hundreds of food delivery drivers hired in lead up to alert level 3 move

Delivereasy driver Sunita Torrance is among 300 drivers hired across the country in the last two weeks.

After only two weeks on the job, food delivery driver Sunita Torrance is gearing up for an “absolutely crazy” week ahead.

Torrance is one of 300 new Delivereasy drivers hired across the country in the last fortnight, as everywhere south of Auckland prepares to move into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Contactless food and coffee purchases are allowed in alert level 3, as long as businesses can maintain social distancing guidelines, and it’s expected people will order up large.

“It’s going to be absolutely crazy,” she said.

Torrance is among 40 drivers who have been delivering drinks orders to thirsty New Plymouth residents during alert level 4, and she’s put her name down to work every evening the region is in alert level 3.

The New Plymouth woman started working for Delivereasy, coincidentally, on the day the country went into alert level 4, as another form of income.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff More than 300 people had been hired for the change to alert level 3.

“I had just signed up on the day, and started work at 6pm.”

Torrance described herself as the “type of person who can't sit around” and in last year’s lockdown she got a job at New World packing online grocery orders so she had something to do.

When a move to alert level 2 happens she’ll be able to return to her part-time day job as a receptionist, but will still do food delivery on the side.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff “It’s going to be absolutely crazy,” Torrance said about the move to alert level 3.

Delivereasy director Nick Foster said in New Plymouth alone up to 80 drivers would be delivering takeaway orders throughout the city on Wednesday.

“Multiple new drivers have been hired during lockdown to allow for extra demand in level 3,” he said in an email.

“Area coordinators have been working tirelessly to attract as many drivers as possible for the pending level 3 and onward to help us keep up with growing demand.”

When the country moved from alert level 4 to 3 in April last year, Foster said demand was four times higher than normal, but he wasn't expecting the same jump this time round.

“We obviously expect demand to be very high during L3 however probably not to the degree as last year's jump," he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Director of Delivereasy Nick Foster said the company was in a good position ahead of alert level 3.

“People will be naturally looking forward to not having to cook for themselves and I believe a lot of people are also consciously keen to help the hospitality sector get back on its feet.”

But with Auckland in alert level 4 for two more weeks the demand for take out will begin to ramp up there as an alert level change looms.

“Demand jump in Auckland from level 4 to level 3 might be greater," he said.

Foster didn’t think delivery delays would be an issue despite the expected demand for take-out meals.

“What's great is drivers are also able to get through more orders each in L3 due to limited traffic, better parking and no dine-in, making restaurants faster at making orders," he said.

STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson sets out the economic support available to businesses as New Zealand goes into lockdown.

Uber Eats drivers are not hired by Uber, instead are individual contractors, so the company could not comment on any uptake in driver numbers.

But the service would begin operating at alert level 3, a spokeswoman said.

“Kiwis will be able to receive Uber Eats deliveries at home with contactless delivery, removing the need for human-to-human contact," she said.