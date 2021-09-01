ACC proposes to raise typical family's levies by $200 to $300 a year

Levy changes would raise an extra $882 million a year for ACC by the time they fully kicked in, but would need to be approved by the Government.

ACC is seeking steep rises in levies paid by workers and drivers.

The proposed fee rises would kick in over three years and three months from April next year and leave a family with a household income of $85,000 and two vehicles $208 a year worse off in the year starting July 2024.

However, there is a silver-lining for employers.

They would see their contributions dip in the year to March 2023, from 67 cents per $100 they pay employees in wages today, to 63c per $100, before climbing back up to 65c the following year and to 67c in the year to March 2025.

The proposal is subject to consultation and then approval by the Government, which knocked back proposed ACC levy increases the last time they were up for review in 2018.

The earners’ levy rate for workers would rise from $1.21 per $100 in wages, to $1.27 in the year to March 2023, before rising again to $1.33 in 2023-24 and to $1.39 in 2024-25.

The average motor vehicle levy – raised from car regos and petrol – would increase at a faster rate, from $113.94 per vehicle to $120.20 in the year to June 2023, $128.83 in 2023-24, and $138.08 in 2024-25.

Overall, the changes would increase ACC’s levy income in stages by $882m a year, from a little over $3.4b estimated this financial year to just over $4.1 billion in 2024-25.

ACC acting chief executive Mike Tully said the higher levies were needed to fund the cost of claims.

“Each year ACC accepts around 2 million injury claims. This number has been steadily increasing over time as our population grows and ages,” he said.

“At the same time, healthcare costs have also been growing. The amount ACC collects in levies has not kept up with these increases.”

For example, last year ACC collected $3.2b in levies but the total costs of injuries that happened that year were expected to cost $4.6b, he said.

“ACC has an obligation to recommend levy rates that close the funding gap to ensure we can pay for the cost of injuries and avoid pushing that cost onto future generations.”

Commenting on the timing of the proposal – which comes as some workers and businesses face an uncertain future because of Covid restrictions – Tully indicated that was not within ACC’s control.

“We recognise the stress and uncertainty Covid has caused for all of us. The unfortunate part is our legislation doesn’t allow us to suspend our levies,” he said.

“No matter what is going on, we still need to provide the recommendations on levy rates to the minister.

“Last year, because of Covid we put off the levy consultations, but we are really limited in the time we can further delay it.”

New Zealanders were still getting hurt and injured and “we need to make sure we have enough funding to support these people,” Tully said.

The costs of providing care and compensation to people receiving ACC benefits was likely to rise by between 4 and 6 per cent a year, he said.

ACC has invited feedback to its proposal by October 5 and ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Cabinet would be expected to make a decision in December.

ACC’s calculations about how much funding it needs to raise are heavy dependent on the investment returns it expects to make from the tens of billions it has invested to pay the future cost of current claims.

It now expects those returns to drop to between 3 and 4 per cent a year over the next few years, after previously forecasting they would be between 4 and 5 per cent.