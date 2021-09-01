Mainland Finance to refund $1.1m in unreasonable fees to end Commerce Commission investigation

Anna Rawlings, chairwoman of the Commerce Commission, says Mainland Finance admitted charging unreasonably high fees to borrowers.

Mainland Finance has admitted it charged unreasonably high fees to about 2000 ​people who borrowed from it to buy cars.

Mainland Finance must now track down those borrowers and repay them a combined $1.1 million​.

Borrowers were charged establishment fees of between $495 and $595​ to set up a new loan, and between $95 and $295​ for each loan top-up, an investigation by the Commerce Commission found.

Mainland Finance agreed to make the admission, and to compensate borrowers, in order to end legal action by the commission.

Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings said Mainland Finance admitted that between April 1, 2015 and March 30, 2019​ its consumer credit contracts with borrowers breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCF).

The act prohibits lenders from charging unreasonably high fees

“The CCCF Act requires credit fees to be reasonable, and they should only recover costs that are closely related to the matter for which the fees are being charged,” Rawlings said.

“In this case, following a commission investigation, Mainland Finance has accepted the establishment, administration and default fees in relation to around 2000​ loan contracts exceeded the reasonable costs associated with the matters giving rise to those fees, and it has agreed to compensate borrowers for their loss.”

As part of the settlement, Mainland Finance had provided the commission with enforceable undertakings which explain how it will find, and pay back the borrowers who were charged the unreasonable fees.

The $1.1m​ to be repaid included $366,500​ in establishment fees, $489,600 in administration fees and $249,600​ in unreasonable default fees.

The commission published the settlement agreement on its website, but redacted the names and signatures of the comany’s directors​ who signed it.

The Companies Office shows Mainland Finance​ has three directors, David Renall​, Steven Males​ and Craig Sharp​, all from Auckland.