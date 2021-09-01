Ruapehu ski operator prepping and hoping

Which way will the ski season go. All dressed in white but still no visitors. Ruapehu Alpine Lifts staff are prepping the mountain and hoping yet for visitors in spring.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has announced its operational team will be back on the mountain this week in preparation for any further move down the alert levels.

But the company is not addressing any other questions yet of the impact of another interrupted season, referring questions to its publicist.

Mount Ruapehu could open and operate its ski fields under alert level two and the team hoped that a further alert level drop wasn’t too far away, said the announcement.

Again the company’s chief executive officer Jono Dean used the term “gutted” to express disappointment about the mountain being forced to close at the height of the ski season, but reiterated that the company understood it had to be done to contain the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

READ MORE:

* Clear weather for Ruapehu opening

* Skifield echoes call for Immigration NZ to let skilled workers through



“With lots of new snow and more in the forecast, and still half of the winter season left, there's plenty of opportunity to ski in 2021,” Dean said.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff A bluebird day on the first day of spring for Mount Ruapehu but still one alert level too high.

Several snowfalls in August have given the mountain a clean white mantle and RAL earlier stated that these and artificial snowmaking should see it through to at least its traditional season end at Labour Weekend.

RAL successfully opened the mountain in 2020 under protocols for alert level two, though had to limit the number of buildings it had open and asked those needing rental equipment to get it from a local hire company off-mountain.

Exactly what the remainder of the 2021 ski season will look like, what parts of the mountain will open and when, is yet to be determined, by not only the progression through the alert levels but also Mother Nature and snowfall, said RAL.