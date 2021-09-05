Waikato couple Dave Orr and Heather Logie lost more than $1 million to Covid-19 when their shuttle business collapsed

Dave Orr and Heather Logie lost their business as a result of the pandemic. They feel that they, and people like them, are the forgotten people from the ‘team of five million’.

A Waikato couple who lost their business to New Zealand’s Covid-19 elimination strategy feel the sacrifices of people like them are not being acknowledged.

The closure of their Hamilton-based Aerolink Shuttles airport transport business last year, which lost 95 per cent of its income overnight when the country closed its border, has cost them upwards of $1 million, say Dave Orr and Heather Logie.

“It wasn’t our fault. It was a profitable, viable business we owned for 10 years,” he says.

Stuff The Government will relax the criteria for claiming Covid resurgence support.

It was a tough time, and when the country was put into lockdown again on August 17, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern started appearing on the TV again every day, it triggered traumatic memories., he says.

Just 18 months ago, the business had drivers working from Hamilton​, Te Awamutu​, Cambridge​, Matamata​ and Rotorua​, and 27​ vehicles on the road, mostly transporting holidaymakers, business people and overseas students too and from the region's airports.

But though they listen to the prime minister every day, they say they have heard no acknowledgement of the sacrifices of people like them, even during the national lockdown, which began on August 17​, and from which Waikato only emerged into alert level 3 on August 31​.

“The prime minister keeps thanking everybody for their contribution, and the team of five million, and how we are all pulling together,” says Logie.

The way business support packages have been spoken about never seems to contemplate businesses which experienced total revenue collapses, they say.

“They talked about 30, 40 and 50 per cent drops, but they never ever talked about 100 per cent drops,” Logie says.

The couple believe that has left many people thinking everyone has sailed through the pandemic, even though there are indications that business failures are mounting as the toll from the second nationwide lockdown begins to tell with a spike in businesses defaulting on loans, and businesses closing.

Data from credit reporting agency Centrix shows transport companies were among the most likely to be in debt trouble.

SUPPLIED Property, hospitality and transport businesses are among those missing payments on loans, Centrix from data shows.

“Jacinda keeps thanking us for our sacrifices, but I think that one couple paying $1m is a little over the top,” Logie says.

“What they haven’t done is to say we acknowledge there’s a lot of people who have been hurt by it, and we can compensate them for doing their part in the team of five million,” she says.

“Perhaps the team of five million would like to make a little contribution to us to repay us for our sacrifice, after all it’s only about 20 cents per person, or maybe a $1 per household,” Logie says.

The couple say they are not Covid deniers, or minimisers.

Both know from first-hand experience how devastating the virus can be. Closing the border was the right thing to do, but they say the Government moved too slowly on vaccinations, and in planning to reopen the border.

Dave caught Covid-19 at the end of March last year.

As people rushed home from overseas, they needed picking up from the airports, but Aerolink Shuttles found itself short of drivers.

“A lot of my drivers were older people, and were pulling out. I felt obligated to drive myself,” Orr says.

He thinks he caught the disease at Auckland International Airport.

iStock Dave Orr believes he caught Covid in March last year at Auckland Airport's international terminal.

“It had to be in the Auckland International arrivals area. I was very careful, but I believe it was from aerosols in the air,” he says.

Logie caught it from him.

“We were crook as dogs,” Orr says.

Heather ended up in hospital. Dave, a former nurse, had to drive her there because, he says, he could not persuade the ambulance dispatcher to send a vehicle.

“I had seen Heather having extended coughing spasms, and I didn’t think she was getting the oxygen back in after them.”

At the time he had tested positively for Covid, but she had not.

The couple say they have not recovered their health fully, suffering from the syndrome that's become known as long covid.

“I have definitely been walloped with that,” says Logier, a qualified accountant, but who is not yet well enough to try for a full-time office job.

Dave is back driving, doing a little delivery work, some ubering, some limited MIQ pick-ups and transfers.

The couple is fully vaccinated, but MIQ pick-ups makes him nervous.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dave Orr and Heather Logie have salvaged two vans and kept their home after the loss of their business, but Dave is 62, and they no longer have the wealth they hoped to arrive at retirement with.

The couple try to stay positive.

“If you don’t smile, you cry,” says Logie. “I’ve done very well not crying this morning. Dave and I have a saying, which is, ‘Will it help?’ Sometimes crying does help. It relieves the pressure.”

“Twelve months or so earlier, we had an offer to buy us out. We could have sold for at least $1.5m, maybe a couple of hundred thousand more,” Orr says.

After clearing the rest of the mortgage and business debt, they would have been left with about $800,000 for their retirement, which would have been welcome, as Dave is now 62.

“We lost all that value in our business, and we still owe the bank $300,000,” said Logie.

Thanks to the intervention of their business banker at BNZ, they did not lose their house.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Dave Orr and Heather Logie are grateful to the BNZ, which let them keep their home after their business failed.

They feared that would happen when they put their business into voluntary liquidation, an event which technically put them into default on their home loan, and which saw them shifted to BNZ's insolvency department.

“We were fortunate. He went into bat for us. He sheltered us from the worst of it,” Logie says.

They bought a couple of vans from the liquidating business, and the business’ phones.

As a result, dribs and drabs of work come in, which keeps them afloat.

“We thought, rather than staying on the benefit, and being a burden to the country, we would give it another go,” Orr says.

“We knew we would be treading water for probably three years at least,” he says.

And he said he knew he wouldn’t be downing tools at age 65, but working for many years to come.

But they say they are often surprised at how people, especially those on salaries, think everyone in the team of five million sailed through the pandemic, and they blame the Government’s messaging for that.

“They have got no concept,” Logie says.