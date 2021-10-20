Moteliers no longer 'loath' to take 'lifeline' guests on emergency housing grants

Blenheim Spa Motor Lodge owner Paul Cooper did not see the same spike in emergency housing guests this lockdown.

Fewer emergency housing grants over this year’s lockdown has moteliers wondering if a lack of tourists has made room for renters in Marlborough’s housing market.

Blenheim Spa Motor Lodge owner Paul Cooper said his business was flooded with enquiries during last year’s level 4 lockdown, but he had no new emergency housing guests this time around.

“But now of course all the tourists have gone home, and the travellers aren’t travelling, and the homeless that are genuine, I think quite a few have been found accommodation.”

Emergency housing had been a “lifeline” for motels since borders closed and international guests dried up, Cooper said. He said he heard that some motels that previously refused to take emergency housing tenants were now changing their tune, desperate for some steady revenue.

“A lot of people were loath to take them because of the damage they can cause ... but it’s good money. It’s like anything, you take the good with the bad.”

The number of emergency housing grants skyrocketed in Marlborough – from 249 to 403 – while the country was in level 4 lockdown in 2020, with many campers and travellers suddenly in need of a place to isolate, along with the chronically homeless.

Quarterly reports from the Ministry of Social Development showed those grants cost $563,705 in total, up from $208,444 spent January to March.

RNZ There are fears Aotearoa could end up with a 'motel generation' as whānau struggling to afford rents are bumped across emergency accommodation providers.

But ministry regional commissioner Craig Churchill said significantly fewer people needed emergency housing grants during this lockdown, starting August 17. The exact figures would be released in November.

Cooper said despite a 45 per cent drop in bookings compared to pre-Covid, his business was now surviving on corporate travellers. Marlborough was fortunate to have more than just tourism fuelling its economy, he said.

Last year Civil Defence housed many holidaymakers during lockdown, but Marlborough Civil Defence welfare manager Catherine Coates said in August nobody needed their help to find accommodation.

Bella Vista Blenheim owner Julie Berriman said she also had much fewer emergency housing guests this lockdown, adding to what had been a year of ups and downs.

JENNIFER EDER/STUFF Blenheim is quiet, except for supermarkets and grape trucks, during Covid-19 lockdown on March 31, 2020.

“We were actually having the best August ever, then boom – August 17 happened and everyone just went home. And we’ve had quite a few events cancelled, Garden Marlborough has just been cancelled, I was fully booked from November 4 to 7, but that will change now.

“We’ve been talking to an accountant who said we should just fill right up with homeless people, and we would make a lot of money because the occupancy would be higher. But then we wouldn’t keep all our regulars, who come back year after year.”

People on emergency housing grants were not usually the “great unwashed” stereotype that people assumed, she said. Sometimes their landlords had sold their rental and they were unable to find a new one, amid Marlborough’s tight housing market. Sometimes they had separated from their partner and the partner was the one to keep the house.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Some people are spending level 4 lockdown in their cars.

“We used to get young men turning up saying they were from up north, and they came down here because Marlborough always has jobs. But the problem is there’s not the houses for people who come here for work,” Berriman said.

Berriman also thought many landlords who had converted their rentals into Airbnbs had converted them back into rentals, due to the lack of international travellers.

“So maybe there are more rentals around. And that’s going to help the homeless. Maybe that’s why there were so many in the first place,” Berriman said.

The number of Airbnbs available in Marlborough had dropped by 269 listings since January 2020, according to data from AirDNA.

There were 582 houses, 253 private rooms and six shared rooms listed on Airbnb in the Marlborough region during the month of January 2020, booked 64.5 per cent of the time, with an average price of US$158.75 per night (NZ$229.01).

In comparison, there were 438 houses, 132 private rooms and two shared rooms available in the last month, with an occupancy rate of 39.2 per cent, and an average price of US$190 per night (NZ$274.09).

An AirDNA spokesperson said there was always a dip in listings over winter, but even so Marlborough had a 16 per cent drop from September 2019 to September 2021.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Airbnb has had a huge impact on the accommodation sector in New Zealand. (Video first published in February 2020)

Churchill said there were a number of reasons people needed emergency housing, but difficulty and uncertainty brought about by the pandemic had played a part. Housing accessibility and affordability were also challenges in the Marlborough region, he said.

There was still an increase in demand when lockdown started in August but nothing like the spike last year, he said.

“The need for emergency housing has decreased significantly in Marlborough, to the point where we’ve only needed to help half as many households. One of the reasons for this is the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s ‘Housing First’ programme, which has had more time to find more tailored solutions for some families and whānau who were sleeping rough in our community,” Churchill said.

Housing First currently had 90 tenancies in Blenheim.

Virginia Woolf/stuff Nelson's Balmoral Motel is among those providing accommodation to the homeless through the Housing First initiative. Video first published in July 2020.

He encouraged people to get in touch with MSD on freephone 0800 559 009, or through the MyMSD website, to discuss their situation and find out what help was available, including emergency housing.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Plan 2021-24 said it intended to add up to 230 more public housing places and up to 120 transitional housing places in the West Coast Tasman district, which included Nelson and Marlborough.

Supply was to be targeted towards Nelson and Marlborough where demand was high.