Chef to get $15,800 payout after colleague threatened him with a bottle-opener
The Employment Relations Authority has ordered that an 18-year-old chef be paid $15,800 by his former employer after an older colleague threatened him with a bottle opener.
Metro South owns the historic Dunedin pub, Bransons, which previously received fines and forced periods of closure for serving liquor to intoxicated patrons.
Now the ERA has ordered the pub to pay a former staff member, Oliver Foxton, $15,800 after the tribunal upheld the chef’s complaints of bullying.
Tensions rose between Foxton and bar manager Graeme Duke after the teenage chef changed some items on the menu, Foxton told the tribunal.
Foxton alleged that Duke began acting in a threatening and demeaning manner towards him, and was openly dismissive about his cooking to customers.
On top of this, Duke would make derogatory comments about the chef’s sexuality to customers, Foxton said.
The tensions grew more intense when on at least five occasions, in front of customers, Duke asked Foxton to “splay his hand on a table-top while Duke struck the table with a bottle opener”, the tribunal heard.
Duke had a different story and told the tribunal all was well in his relationship with Foxton until issues of lateness and poor performance manifested.
However, tribunal adjudicator David Beck noted that Duke did not speak charitably of the young chef.
“Duke advanced comment around Foxton’s personal lifestyle that was designed to place him in the worst light possible,” Beck said.
The employment relationship issues came to a head when Foxton was placed on immediate suspension.
Foxton alleged the suspension occurred after Duke remonstrated with him about intending to pursue a personal grievance.
When Foxton did not respond to Duke’s query about the grievance the bar manager became aggressive and said, “Alright then, f... you” and put the chef on immediate suspension, Foxton said.
In a contrasting story, Duke claimed Foxton arrived at work in a dishevelled state and had to be put on suspension as he was unfit for work.
ERA adjudicator David Beck said that with an absence of corroborating witnesses to the events, he would need to carefully examine the evidence and draw inferences.
“My impression of Duke as a witness was that he was quick to react to being pressed on issues... and was at times quick to disparage Foxton,” Beck said.
“I conclude it is more likely than not that Duke acted in an overbearing and sometimes threatening manner towards Foxton who struck me as a vulnerable, inexperienced young man,” Beck said.
Because of this, the tribunal found that the suspension of Foxton was unjustified.
Metro South has been ordered to pay $8000 compensation for hurt and humiliation and $7800 in lost wages to Foxton.
Foxton said the stress and fear he suffered from dealing with Duke had led him to abandon any notion of again working in the hospitality sector.