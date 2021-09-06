Chef to get $15,800 payout after colleague threatened him with a bottle-opener

The Employment Relations Authority has ordered that an 18-year-old chef be paid $15,800 by his former employer after an older colleague threatened him with a bottle opener.

Metro South​ owns the historic Dunedin pub, Bransons​, which previously received fines and forced periods of closure for serving liquor to intoxicated patrons.

Now the ERA has ordered the pub to pay a former staff member, Oliver Foxton​, $15,800 after the tribunal upheld the chef’s complaints of bullying.

Tensions rose between Foxton and bar manager Graeme Duke after the teenage chef​ changed some items on the menu​, Foxton told the tribunal.

Foxton​ alleged that Duke​ began acting in a threatening and demeaning manner towards him, and was openly dismissive about his cooking to customers.

On top of this, Duke​ would make derogatory comments about the chef’s sexuality to customers, Foxton​ said.

The tensions grew more intense when on at least five occasions, in front of customers, Duke​ asked Foxton​ to “splay his hand on a table-top while Duke​ struck the table with a bottle opener”, the tribunal heard.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff Metro South, owner of Dunedin’s historic Bransons pub, has been ordered to pay a former employee $15,800.

Duke​ had a different story and told the tribunal all was well in his relationship with Foxton until issues of lateness and poor performance manifested.

However, tribunal adjudicator David Beck​ noted that Duke​ did not speak charitably of the young chef.

“Duke​ advanced comment around Foxton’s​ personal lifestyle that was designed to place him in the worst light possible,” Beck​ said.

The employment relationship issues came to a head when Foxton​ was placed on immediate suspension.

Foxton​ alleged the suspension occurred after Duke​ remonstrated with him about intending to pursue a personal grievance.

When Foxton​ did not respond to Duke’s query about the grievance​ the bar manager became aggressive and said, “Alright then, f... you” and put the chef on immediate suspension, Foxton​ said.

In a contrasting story, Duke​ claimed Foxton​ arrived at work in a dishevelled state and had to be put on suspension as he was unfit for work.

ERA adjudicator David Beck​ said that with an absence of corroborating witnesses to the events, he would need to carefully examine the evidence and draw inferences.

“My impression of Duke​ as a witness was that he was quick to react to being pressed on issues... and was at times quick to disparage Foxton​,” Beck​ said.

“I conclude it is more likely than not that Duke​ acted in an overbearing and sometimes threatening manner towards Foxton​ who struck me as a vulnerable, inexperienced young man,” Beck​ said.

Because of this, the tribunal found that the suspension of Foxton​ was unjustified.

Metro South​ has been ordered to pay $8000​ compensation for hurt and humiliation and $7800​ in lost wages to Foxton.​

Foxton​ said the stress and fear he suffered from dealing with Duke​ had led him to abandon any notion of again working in the hospitality sector.