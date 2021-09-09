Covid-19: Businesses advertising a fully vaccinated workforce to attract customers will need staff consent to publicise their jab status

Hairdressers are among businesses that may want to promote their fully vaccinated status to protect and attract customers. Hairdressers and Barbers New Zealand chairman Niq James says it’s an issue the industry, which has about 15,000 employees, is still grappling with.

Businesses keen to advertise that all staff members are fully vaccinated will have to be careful not to breach privacy rules.

Industry bodies agree that promoting full workforce vaccination may well have commercial advantages for close contact services such as hairdressers and beauty salons, as well as for hospitality outlets and tradespeople working in clients’ homes.

But they also warn it is a tricky area that requires careful handling because employers need workers’ consent to disclose their vaccination status.

Hundreds of people in Porirua have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations from the comfort of their cars at a drive-through clinic specifically aimed at the Māori and Pasifika community.

Owner of Christchurch’s Red Electrical Scott Aldridge​ expects some homeowners will request fully vaccinated electricians, especially if, like him, they have children under 12 who are ineligible for the Covid-19 jab.

“I’m more than confident it’s going to become a selling point for a lot of people,” Aldridge said, but he is mindful of respecting privacy laws around disclosure of personal information.

According to the Employment NZ website, employers cannot require any individual to be vaccinated, although they can insist that certain jobs be done by vaccinated workers where there is a high risk of contracting and transmitting Covid-19 to others.

Requiring Pfizer shots in order to promote a workplace as being fully vaccinated would not meet the health and safety criteria.

“This would amount to requiring workers to undergo a form of medical treatment solely for a marketing benefit,” the website said.

Employment law specialist Susan Hornsby-Geluk said if employees agreed, there was no reason why a business could not use the fact that most or all workers were vaccinated as part of its marketing.

As vaccination rates increase, there are predictions that homeowners may favour fully jabbed tradespeople.

“If they [workers] have not consented, making such statements may breach their privacy, particularly in small workplaces where individuals are identifiable.”

If customers specifically asked whether staff were vaccinated, the business would also need employees’ consent before responding, Hornsby-Geluk said.

The Unite union represents workers in fast food chains, hotels and casinos, and national secretary John Crocker said he was “not that comfortable” with businesses going down the promotional route because of the potential pressure on staff to fall into line.

“You can end up with someone who doesn't want to be vaccinated, who can’t be [for medical reasons], or who has, but doesn't want their medical information shared.”

Vivo has 90 hair and beauty salons and 670 staff around the country and co-founder James Carlisle​ said disclosure was a “delicate subject”.

At present, they were focussed on encouraging staff to get the jab, and making it as easy as possible for them to do so.

Carlisle said it was understandable if customers wanted information on hairdresser vaccination, and once the roll-out was further advanced, Vivo management would consult with staff about how to handle that.

“I would guess that most staff who’d had the vaccine wouldn’t have a problem with that being shared.”

Hairdressers and Barbers New Zealand chairman Niq​ James said the industry employed about 15,000 hairdressers, barbers and beauticians with an average age of 26, so they were not high up the vaccination priority list, and being open about vaccination status in the form of signage or with individual customers is under discussion.

James, who owns Christchurch’s Headspace salon, said hairdressers prepared to release their vaccination status may end up getting extra clients.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White believes it is only a matter of time before businesses begin promoting their fully vaccinated workforces, but she says the level of commercial advantage may be limited by the lack of a digital “vaccine passport”.

Covid-19 hygiene practices and staff jab rates are also top of mind for tourism operators with cleaners entering guest rooms, and guides taking tours and driving buses.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa​ chief executive Chris Roberts said businesses would want to advertise efforts to keep customers safe, but it was an untested area.

“No employer wants to breach the employment rights of their staff, but they also want to give their customers the assurances that they want.”

Restaurant NZ said it was not aware of any owners or managers planning to promote the fact that all staff were jabbed, and it did not see any issue with the practice as long as it had staff approval, and employers kept full vaccination records.

“This may make some diners feel more comfortable dining in their establishment.”

Falsely claiming a business was totally vaccinated may be a breach of the Fair Trading Act which prohibits misleading and deceptive trading conduct, Hornsby-Geluk​ said.

Providing proof of vaccination is something Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson believes needs addressing as the roll-out progresses and businesses face demands from customers.

“It seems a bit backwards that we haven’t used the technology we have available. We lead the world in our passports with that digital technology, but for the vaccine we have a piece of cardboard you put in your wallet.”