Sharemarket edges up in quiet trading as big stocks flatline

The sharemarket lacked momentum with the rush of earnings season now behind it, and a lack of direction from overseas.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 21.958 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 13,279.36 on Tuesday.

US markets were closed on Monday for a Labour Day holiday and sharemarkets across Asia were mixed on Tuesday.

“It’s a pretty darn quiet day,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies. “Most of the larger companies on the market haven’t really moved too much and that has anchored the market to a fairly flat position which is not surprising because not much has happened today in terms of news.”

Sky Network Television was the biggest stock traded by volume. The pay-TV operator slipped 2.3 per cent to 21 cents, having jumped 23 per cent last week.

In late August, Sky TV said it had extended its relationship with Warner Media, giving viewers access to more premium content from HBO, and announced a 130 per cent rise in annual net profit to $47.2 million.

It also announced a share consolidation, with every 10 Sky shares being consolidated into one later this month, reducing the number of shares on offer and increasing the value of each share after the consolidation.

Supplied Kathmandu chief executive Reuben Casey says the focus of the company is to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors.

Some stocks that stand to benefit from looser alert level restrictions gained. Covid-19 restrictions will be eased for everywhere outside of Auckland when most of the country moves to level 2 on Wednesday.

Retailer Kathmandu Holdings jumped 4.3 per cent to $1.37.

Some brokers had increased their target price on Kathmandu, helping lift the appeal of the stock, Davies said.

“The fact that lockdown restrictions are loosening will be benefiting them in terms of retail spend and obviously people getting out and about and needing to use their products,” he said.

Casino company SkyCity Entertainment Group gained 1.5 per cent to $3.39 after announcing it plans to open its Hamilton and Queenstown casinos from Wednesday as alert level restrictions ease. The company’s biggest venue in Auckland will remain closed, as will its Wharf casino in Queenstown.

Corporate travel software company Serko advanced 1.2 per cent to $8.25.

Elsewhere, shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong after China reported stronger exports in August, while Seoul and Sydney declined.

Chinese customs data showed export growth accelerated to 25.6 per cent over a year earlier from July's 19.3 per cent, beating expectations of about 17 per cent. Import growth rose to 33.1 per cent from the previous month's 28.1 per cent.

– With AP