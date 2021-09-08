Insurer invents national 'state of emergency' to decline claim

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a National State of Emergency in Parliament on March 23 last year. It was renewed in seven-day stretches until it came to an end on May 13 last year.

An insurer refused to pay the redundancy claim of a woman claiming she had lost her job as a result of a Covid-related “state of emergency”.

The insurer claimed its loan payment protection policy, which was supposed to make loan repayments for the woman if she was made redundant, excluded all claims for redundancy arising from a state of emergency.

But Insurance ombudsman Karen Stevens found at the time the woman was made redundant there no state of emergency in place in the country.

The details of the case were revealed in the annual report of the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO), released on Wednesday, covering the 12 months to June 30.

The IFSO is one of four official disputes schemes to which customers of financial services providers like insurers, banks and lenders can complain when they feel they have been treated wrongly.

In the past year the IFSO dealt with 3626 complaint enquiries from members of the public.

While this was an 8 per cent drop on the previous year, the number of complaints it did fully investigate rose, with Covid-related claims and claims following extreme weather events, prompting the surge.

Sue Suckling, chairwoman of the IFSO scheme said the scheme had received a surge in complaints and staff worked hard to maintain closure rates.

At times, complainants had to wait longer for their complaints to be investigated, she said.

IFSO scheme members include life insurers, general (house, contents and car) insurers, travel insurers, financial advisers, and some lenders.

The identity of the insurer which declined the redundancy cover claim citing a non-existent national state of emergency is kept secret under the scheme’s rules.

Stevens said the insurer declined the woman’s claim on the basis that she was made redundant due to the impact of Covid-19.

Therefore, the insurer said, the claim was excluded by the policy’s state of emergency exclusion.

The woman complained her redundancy was caused by her employer restructuring.

She said New Zealand’s borders were closed from March last year, and she was made redundant in August 2020.

Stevens said the insurer’s policy did not define what a state of emergency was.

Under New Zealand law, a state of emergency could only be declared by the Government.

SUPPLIED Insurance and Financial Services ombudsman Karen Stevens ruled an insurer could not announce its own national ‘state of emergency’.

The Government declared a state of emergency as a result of the Covid pandemic on March 25, last year and it remained in place until May 13 the same year.

The woman was made redundant when the state of emergency was no longer in place.

Stevens concluded the woman was made redundant as a direct result of the pandemic, but: “While [she] was made redundant due to Covid-19, there was no evidence to suggest her redundancy arose from the state of emergency, which is what the exclusion required.

“The case manager discussed this with the insurer, and it agreed to pay the claim.”

It was not only insurers who misunderstood the wording of their policies.

Stevens said she continued to find policyholders who did not understand what they were covered for.

“Exclusions” often took people by surprise, she said.

In another case the IFSO investigated a complaint from man who was driving his car through a river, when the car took on water and was damaged.

The driver claimed he thought his policy’s exclusion for “off-roading” meant competitive off-roading, not the kind of social off-roading event he had attended.

Stevens found the insurer was correct to turn down the claim.