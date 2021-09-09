Synlait sells Auckland facility for $30m to pay down debt

Synlait will sell and lease back its Auckland property to free up cash and reduce debt.

Milk processor Synlait will sell and lease back an Auckland property for $30 million to pay down debt as it faces weaker sales just as it came out of a big expansionary phase.

The company will sell its Auckland premises at Mangere, which forms part of its North Island manufacturing network providing additional blending and canning capacity, warehousing and office space, Synlait said in a statement on Thursday. It was valued at $12.4m when Synlait bought it in 2017.

Synlait is heading for its first annual loss since listing on the NZX in 2013 after demand weakened from its largest customer The a2 Milk Company during the Covid-19 pandemic. The hit to sales came after Synlait had increased debt to diversify its products, manufacturing sites and customers to reduce its reliance on A2 and set the stage for future growth.

“The opportunity to sell and leaseback the land and buildings at Richard Pearce Drive is attractive to Synlait as it will free up cash and allow us to pay down debt,” said chief executive John Penno. “The lease will have an initial term of 10 years, with further rights of renewal, providing plenty of long-term certainty and flexibility for our business.”

The company warned in May that it expected to post a full-year loss of between $20m and $30m in the year to the end of July. It is due to report its earnings on September 27. It reported a $75.2m profit in 2020.

Synlait is also looking to save money through reducing staff numbers.

On Wednesday, Penno said the company had begun a consultation process with staff and unions that could lead to 150 jobs being lost, about 15 per cent of its workforce which had the potential to generate annual savings of $10m to $12m.

The company had experienced a lot of change in the last year and some parts of the business were now over-resourced, while others were under-resourced, he said.

Penno, the company’s co-founder, returned as chief executive in May, replacing Leon Clement who presided over the dairy company’s expansion.

Synlait shares fell 1.9 per cent to $3.10 in mid-morning trading. The stock has dropped 48 per cent over the past year.