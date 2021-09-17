Unregistered 'lender' Qualifund to be shut down after tip-off to authorities

David Marsters says Qualifund is not trading and the company will be taken off the companies register at the end of October.

Authorities are moving to shut down a company that was claiming to make loans to people with poor credit histories despite not being registered to deliver financial services.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Hīkina Whakatutuki​ and the Commerce Commission Te Komihana Tauhokohoko​ are investigating Qualifund Limited​, which was set up by convicted tax cheat David Lawrence Marsters​.

The agencies had been tipped off by a member of the public that Marsters had set up the company using the name David Harding, and that neither Marsters or Qualifund were listed on the Financial Services Providers Register of companies and individuals approved to provide financial services to the public.

Marsters was extradited from the United States in the early 2000s to face 48 charges of using a document with the intent to defraud, for which he was imprisoned for three years.

Stuff contacted Marsters, who declined to speak, but said by email that Qualifund would be closed by the end of next month.

On Thursday, MBIE published a notice that it intended to remove Qualifund from the Companies Office Register.

Qualifund was set up in July by a person using the name David Alexander Harding​, and is the sole director and shareholder, giving the Companies Office an address in Papamoa Beach​.

screenshot After authorities began investigating, all text and images were removed from the Qualifund website.

But after MBIE’s intergrity and enforcement unit began investigating in August, the person calling themselves David Harding​ changed the name of the sole director to Lawrence Alexander David Branson Marsters​, who was listed as living at the same Papamoa Beach address as David Harding.

It was then again changed to the hyphenated Lawrence Alexander David Branson-Marsters​.

The Companies Act requires people setting up companies to use their real names, and addresses.

An MBIE spokesman said the Registrar of Companies had initiated the process of removing Qualifund Ltd and H&D Developments and Investments Ltd on the grounds that the director of the companies had intentionally provided inaccurate information.

The review of information regarding Lawrence Branston-Marsters was ongoing.

MBIE would not comment on the status of investigations while they were are underway, the spokesman said.

The complainant also informed the Financial Markets Authority, which has the ability to deregister companies from the Financial Services Providers’ Register. This is designed to protect the public from fake financial services companies.

A FMA spokesman said it had referred the complaint regarding Qualifund to the Commerce Commission which regulates credit contracts.

“In terms of any issues with the [Financial Services Providers’ Register], we will allow the Commerce Commission’s enquiries to follow their course first,” he said.

Qualifund claimed on its website that it offered “mortgage solutions where others normally cannot.”

It claimed to be making property, personal, commercial or agribusiness loans, saying it could help people with a poor credit history.

“Its founders brought 40 years of experience into the company to offer a revolutionary process of providing capital. Offering commercial credit lines, large business term loans, same day loans, and more. Qualified guarantees loan solutions that work for Kiwis,” the website boasted.

The Commerce Commission spokeswoman said it was looking into the complaint.

Despite the wiping of the website, on September 9, Qualifund confirmed in a text the phone number listed was it own.

Calls to the number went unanswered, however.

Marsters contacted Stuff after emails were sent to the owner of the Papamoa Beach house, and to Williamson and Co, Marsters’ Pukekohe accountant, whose Edinburgh St office was briefly listed as Marsters’ home address on the Companies Office page for Qualifund.

“I don’t know you, and I don’t want to speech with you. But qualifund is not trading and will not be. And the company will be taken off the companies [register] end of next month,” Marters said in an email.

– An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Financial Markets Authority runs the Financial Services Providers’ Register. Updated 10.36am, September 17, 2021.