Police make Auckland butcher shut shop

Auckland butcher Richard Hogg has been told by police that he must stop offering customers a “click and collect” option.

Hogg had been defiant in operating despite being in level 4, saying he was fed up with the “unfair rules and lack of change since last lockdown” and wanted to serve his Remuera community.

Under alert level 4, butchers can operate contactless delivery services, but not click-and-collect.

Police visited Hogg on Thursday and told him to stop.

He said the police asked if he was expecting them to visit, and he said, “yes”.

They also told him they were going around several butchers and telling them to stop operating operating click and collect services.

The Gladstone Butcher in Parnell was called last week and the Greenwood Corner butcher was visited by police, he said.

Katharine Maude​ went to the dairy next door to Hogg’s Victoria Ave Butcher and saw police.

She said it was “ridiculous” she could not get meat at her butcher at level 4 lockdown on the same trip out to the dairy.

“It is unfair that at the petrol station people are getting petrol and walking in and getting ice creams and magazines, but a butcher can’t have any customers at the door,” Maude​ said.

“It doesn’t make sense at all and the Government has had 18 months to sort this out for green grocers and butchers.”

She said while the Government talks about being kind, it is not kind to let supermarkets have all the meat trade.

“All this kindness talk from the government should not be restricted to one's approach to others, being kind would be allowing businesses like butchers to open like the supermarkets and make business, and people’s livelihoods more fair.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Epsom ACT MP David Seymour is lobbying for butchers to be open at level 4 lockdown as essential services.

Epsom MP and ACT Party leader David Seymour​ said the inconsistency of the Covid-19 trading laws needed fixing.

“This butcher is in a small block of shops with a florist, vet and dairy, it makes no sense at all that the dairy is open, and he is not,” Seymour​ said.

“If the Government can back down on safe fishing at level 4, surely they can back down on banning butchers?”

Seymour said it was a contradiction for Government to say it wanted more competition in the grocery market, yet make a butcher shut at level 4.

Butchers can only deliver at level 4.

At level 3 their customers can walk into the shop and buy meat at the counter. Auckland is not scheduled for a possible move out of its level 4 lockdown level until at least Wednesday next week.

Hogg​ said the time for him to organise and carry out meat deliveries was not always economical.

Last week he told Stuff he had lost half his trade because he had no wholesale deliveries and was managing to make a living from click and collect.