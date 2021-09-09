Mary Devine takes reins of Foodstuffs South Island

A new chief executive is set to take the helm of Foodstuffs South Island.

Mary Devine will shift into the role on November 8.

She takes over from Steve Anderson​ who has been in the job for 20 years and is set to retire. Foodstuffs operates New World and Pak ‘n Save supermarkets.

Chairman Russell McKenzie​ said the company advertised the role internationally and here.

“We undertook a global search and after a robust process, the fact the best person for the role is a Kiwi who was born and bred in the South Island is a tremendous bonus,” McKenzie said.

Devine has extensive experience in the retail sector. Previous roles include chief executive of EziBuy, managing director of Ballantynes & Co, and most recently as group managing director of Hallenstein Glassons​.

She has been on the board of Foodstuffs South Island and Foodstuffs New Zealand for three years.

“Mary has the leadership skills and retail expertise to lead the co-operative into a new phase of excellence in terms of meeting the needs of our customers,” McKenzie said.

In 2013, Devine received the Queen’s award of an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to business.

David Walker/Stuff Foodstuffs South Island chief executive Steve Anderson set to retire after 20 years in the role.

“I am delighted to be appointed as the new chief executive of Foodstuffs South Island, it’s a highly respected business that plays a pivotal role within the South Island community. I’m looking forward to working across the organisation to ensure retail excellence to benefit our customers, suppliers, and members,” Devine​ said.

“Customers are at the heart of Foodstuffs. It’s exciting to see new initiatives in the pipeline that will continue to enhance the customer experience. Personally, I am aligned with the philosophy of the co-operative model, the strong partnership between the support office, members and suppliers creates an important collaboration in achieving customer centricity.”