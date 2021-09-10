Demand for self-sufficiency during Covid-19 pandemic leds to spike in greenhouse sales

Morrifield owners Allister, his wife Leanne, and his dad Gordon Morris inside the Invercargill factory where they build their signature Morrifield greenhouses. Yearly sales have almost doubled since March 2020.

Demand for greenhouses during the Covid-19 pandemic has almost doubled sales for Southland-based family-owned Morrifield Developments.

Morrifield Developments has gone from producing roughly 700 greenhouses a year in 2019 to more than 1300 in the year between March 2020 and March 2021. This year, the amount is expected to be the same as last year, or more.

Morrifield Developments owners Leanne and Allister Morris said they’ve had to hire more staff, improve their systems, get more suppliers and even design their own one-of-a-kind tools to keep up with demand.

It’s a big jump from Morrifield’s humble beginnings in Gordon Morris’, Allister’s dad and original co-founder of the business, garage in Otatara in 1980.

READ MORE:

* Southland businesses thankful for resurgence support payment

* Coal exports and jet fuel down, green energy up in pandemic NZ

* New tech diverts carbon dioxide from waste wood for use in horticulture



“Gordon’s wife Elizabeth wanted a greenhouse and of course at that time there wasn’t a whole lot around, so Gordon designed a greenhouse and the rest is history really,” Leanne said.

“For over 40 years the design has virtually stayed the same, we haven’t changed, and we haven’t superceded any models.”

Allister and Leanne have since taken over the running of the business, but Gordon is still heavily involved in the day-to-day activities.

“It’s good to still have the knowledge, sometimes somebody comes in and Dad made some special thing for them back in the 80s, and Dad automatically remembers what that is,” Allister said.

Despite keeping the same design the business has grown exponentially over time, with eight full-time staff and “four or five” casuals working alongside Leanne, Allister and Gordon in the warehouse in Invercargill.

They produce tunnel houses, a type of greenhouse, using New Zealand made products entirely from scratch.

“Tunnel house sales have gone up and down over the years as you can imagine, but never as much as the Covid-19 years. We did roughly 700 tunnel houses [a year] pre-Covid-19, last year it was 1300,” Alistair said.

“It’s been a huge jump, and this year has been really similar. If it’s not the same amount of sales it will be even more.”

A large portion of their sales come from owners of lifestyle blocks, which have become popular since the pandemic began as people saw the downsides of living in big cities, they said.

“Quite a lot of people just said ‘I’m out of the city it’s too dangerous,’ so there was quite a big move down to the country. When someone buys a lifestyle block, they’ll get a few sheep, and then get some chickens, and then they’ll garden,” Allister said.

A growing desire for self-sufficiency and a move towards growing organic produce had also contributed to demand, they said.

“The general feeing is people want to be more self-sufficient, that seems to be the thing behind it all,” Leanne said.

Orders have been shipped throughout the country, including to the Chatham Islands, Ruapuke Island and Great Barrier Island.

The growth prompted the couple to enter the Southland Business Excellence awards for the first time in 40 years, where they’ve now been listed as finalists in the Construction, Trade, Manufacturing and Distribution category.

“When Dad started a business in his garage in Otatara, he would never have thought we would be in the final four of the Southland Business Awards,” Allister said.

“In tough times they might have sold one tunnel house a week, and we’re selling 10 a day at the moment. It’s really special.”