CLSA Premium slapped with $770,000 anti-money laundering fine

The $770,000 fine reflected CLSA Premium’s desire to have ‘bendier’ compliance officers willing to overlook their legal duties to inquire into the sources of wealth of its super-rich clients.

The Auckland branch of a multi-national foreign exchange business has been slapped with a $770,000​ fine for breaking anti-money laundering laws.

Justice Rebecca Edwards said the fine reflected the gravity of the breaches and served as a deterrent.

CLSA Premium, previously KVB Kunlum New Zealand, admitted it had failed to abide by anti-money laundering laws, between April 2015 and November 2018.

Justice Edwards found two of CLSA Premium’s anti-money laundering compliance managers resigned in frustration after efforts to do their jobs as the law required were hindered by the company’s directors.

“The statement from one of the directors that a ‘bendier’ compliance officer was required is particularly concerning,” the judge said.

The director was not named.

The judge found CSLA Premium prioritised keeping the business of wealthy customers over its legal duties to prevent money laundering.

“The correspondence chain for one customer indicates that, in the face of customer refusal to provide the information sought, KVB was willing to accept inadequate information, including objectively suspicious information, so to retain that customer’s business,” she said.

The company’s admission of guilt followed court proceedings brought by the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA).

The case represented the first court proceedings brought by the FMA under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

The case was centred on transactions undertaken by a sample of 10​ different wealthy CLSA Premium NZ customers.

They involved transactions totalling about $49.5 million​, with $40.8m​ of that total relating to deposits made by two​ customers.

It appeared the FMA’s selection of the 10​ wealthy clients followed tip-offs in which third parties passed information to the regulator about three specific CLSA Premium clients.

The company admitted failing to properly carry out anti-money laundering checks, including gathering evidence of where its customers money came from.

It also did not end its business dealings with customers who refused to provide the information required.

123RF CLSA Premium is a multi-national group based in Hong Kong, with shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

It failed to report suspicious transactions on nine occasions, and failed to keep records as required by anti-money laundering laws.

This all happened despite CLSA Premium NZ being warned by the FMA about its substandard anti-money laundering programme in 2014​. In 2018​ it was told by the FMA that it was still not meeting its legal obligations.

The judge found that in 2017​, the company's directors suspended information collection on the source of clients’ wealth.

“Taken together these features suggest that KVB’s due diligence non-compliance was not inadvertent; did not arise out of any misunderstanding as to its obligations; or occur as a result of erroneous advice.” the judge said.

Karen Chang​, the FMA’s head of enforcement, said: “We welcome this ruling as it sends a strong message that there are serious consequences for firms that choose to prioritise profit over requirements under the [Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism] regime”.

“It’s crucial that firms take their compliance obligations seriously, ensuring that they not only have the right programmes in place, but that these programmes are followed by staff,” Chang said.

The directors of CLSAP NZ during the relevant times, were Rongjun (June) Zhang, Songyuan Huang (Benny Wong), Stefan Liu, Robert Manwarring Noakes and Richard Clive Pearson.

The directors were not parties to the proceedings.

CLSA Premium NZ is part of a multi-national group of companies based in Hong Kong.

CLSA Premium NZ’s chairman David Wallace said the company had made significant, wide-reaching changes to completely transform the company over the past two years and ensure high standards of ongoing compliance.

“The practice and the culture of the company have completely changed since the time of these breaches. We are very serious about complying with both the letter and the spirit of our obligations,” Wallace said.

He said CLSA Premium NZ had undertaken an independent review of its compliance programme, appointing BDO, Grant Thornton and Strategi Group as new external auditors, and fully implementing their recommendations.