Covid-19: Government extends expired WoFs, regos and licences

Thousands of motorists left in the lurch during lockdown have been granted a reprieve, with the Government extending expired licences and warrants of fitness until November.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ said driver licences, warrants and certificates of fitness (WoFs and CoFs), vehicle licences (regos) and licence endorsements that expired on or after July 21, 2021 will be valid until November 30, 2021.

The change will take effect on Wednesday, with the announcement coming a week after the Government said it had no plans to offer a WoF extension.

During the last lockdown drivers were given a six-month grace period to renew warrants and licences.

Wood said the latest extension would give drivers certainty that they wouldn’t be issued infringement notices for using their vehicles appropriately at higher alert levels.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff

“Lockdown is stressful. People shouldn’t have to worry about getting fined for having a recently expired WoF if driving to access essential services or as an essential worker.”

Drivers would still be responsible for keeping their vehicle roadworthy and any licence suspensions and disqualifications would still apply.

People outside of Auckland, were encouraged to check their WoFs or CoFs were current as both could be renewed at alert levels 2 and 3.

Opinion is divided over the extension, with the Motor Trade Association (MTA) saying it would lead to complacency among vehicle owners and put pressure on inspectors.

MTA advocacy and strategy manager Greig Epps​ said the association’s preferred course of action was for enforcement agencies to exercise discretion.

Epps said the lengthy deadline for renewals would lead to complacency among vehicle owners and place a huge strain on the understaffed inspection sector at its busiest time of the year.

“We saw with the extension given last year that drivers held off getting their car inspected well past the vehicle’s expiry date – we were well into 2021 before the backlog was cleared,” he said.

“November and December are always the busiest month and will be much worse if people delay getting their vehicle inspected until the end of the extension period.”

WoFs did not guarantee a vehicle would be roadworthy for the next year without regular maintenance, he said.

However, the extension was welcomed by the Road Transport Forum (RTF), which represents several trucking associations.

“In our heavily regulated industry, paperwork matters,” chief executive Nick Leggett​ said.

“For that reason, since the start of the level 4 lockdown, the RTF has been asking for a formal statement from the government that the critical licences and certificates to keep drivers and the trucks on the road.

"One of our big concerns was insurance cover, which is why this extension for the paperwork needed to come from the very top.”

Leggett urged road users to make sure all documentation was up to date by the end of November.