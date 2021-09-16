The 'blunt' Mark Dunphy, and his attempt to keep the America's Cup in New Zealand

Greymouth Petroleum Boss Mark Dunphy believes he has found enough money to keep the America’s Cup here.

“Next time I see him I’m going to try and take a selfie,” a source tells Stuff, during the hunt for information about Mark Dunphy.

​Dunphy, chief executive and part-owner of ​Greymouth Petroleum, is hoping to keep the America’s Cup in New Zealand.

It means the normally-private oil and gas businessman has found himself the subject of a slagging match in the sports pages of national newspapers in recent months, all using photographs from either the 1980s, 90s or early 2000s.

“I’m going to try and sell it [the selfie] to various media outlets, because it’ll be a recent photo.”

NATALIE CROCKETT/STUFF Fans show their appreciation for Team New Zealand.

As it happens, one of the most recent photos Stuff has of ​Dunphy is of him with someone else, then-Energy Minister ​Simon Bridges during the 2014 petroleum exploration block offer tender process.

Today, ​Dunphy’s bid attempt to keep the America’s Cup here is hitting a wall of opposition mixing equal amounts of terror, surprise and outrage.

Sports animation pioneer ​Ian Taylor is raising questions about who his funders are, others are arguing his interest is all about paying less tax, while Warehouse founder and long-time America’s Cup sponsor ​Steve Tindall is airing his fears that if “the only way we can get money is through Mr Dunphy, he controls everything”.

As for Team NZ’s chief executive ​Grant Dalton, who ​Dunphy’s consortium once hinted would have to go, he says “Mr Dunphy has been talking to numerous people but curiously not with us”.

​Dunphy got on the phone to Stuff earlier in the month to address some of those outstanding issues: Dalton might not have to go, Dunphy’s grouping of investors would be bringing $80m to the table on top of $100m from the Government and Auckland Council, and a move to channel private funding through an Auckland Council-owned charitable trust to minimise tax would no longer happen.

JOHN SELKIRK/STUFF Dunphy’s corporate CV includes a long stint at Fay Richwhite and Richwhite-owned Cultus Petroleum.

Dunphy had also spoken to Dalton, once.

“The elephant in the room now is, does the team want to defend at home or does it prefer to go overseas,” Dunphy said.

“I want to get the deal done, there's not enough time to be batting back and forth – I’m confident we will get there.”

The whole fight should draw to a close on Friday when the final venue of the America’s Cup is announced. It is largely tipped to be either Cork (Ireland), Valencia(Spain), or Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff After successfully defending the title in Auckland, Team New Zealand is seeking to host the cup overseas next time.

Despite ​Dunphy’s confidence, his bid is seen by many commentators as an unlikely victor at best.

Unlikely, does not mean impossible, and it might not mean the end to future court disputes about the subject either. ​Dunphy himself, after all, is no stranger to litigation.

Last year, he successfully fought a court action related to the Government’s oil and gas ban. The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment had denied Greymouth an exploration permit months before the ban came into place. The court decision last year allows Greymouth to re-apply for a permit to explore Okoki, the country’s largest gas field.

Twenty years ago Dunphy also faced litigious opposition during an energy industry stoush over who would hoover up the oil and gas assets of Fletcher Energy.,

In March 2001, Fletcher Challenge’s bosses were trying to sell-up their assets to international oil giant Shell, and ​Dunphy was getting in the way.

"This is about more than selling one or two assets to Shell. This is about New Zealand. The oil base in Taranaki is the heart of our resource base," ​Dunphy told a reporter from his office on the 27th floor of an office building in Auckland at the time.

Stuff Dunphy believes he has found enough private funds to make another home defence of the America's Cup possible.

“This is absolutely the right thing to do to keep these assets for New Zealanders."

There were plenty of people who did not think it was the right thing to do, mainly Fletcher’s board, who questioned where ​Dunphy was getting the money from, who was backing him, and whether the bid was serious at all.

During the attempted takeover ​Dunphy was being described in the business pages of the Sunday Star-Times as “a polished performer, who would win an award as the bluntest mining company in town”. The whole thing would end up in court with ​Dunphy’s now-ally ​Jim Farmer, representing his opponents, Shell.

“Shell ... was confronted by a company, Greymouth Petroleum, that none of us at the time had heard of,” Farmer says.

The dispute went through the High Court, then the Court of Appeal, with Shell ultimately the victor, but at the expense of key permits which would end up providing the base for Greymouth’s later growth.

​Farmer says nobody seriously doubted Dunphy’s ability to raise money at the time, mainly thanks to two words attached to his corporate CV: Fay Richwhite.

Dunphy was one of five founders of the investment banking firm famous for profiting from a range of privatisations during the 1980s, and who also backed New Zealand’s first America’s Cup effort in 1987.

He ran Fay Richwhite’s Australian operations and became chairman of Perth-based, and Richwhite-owned, Cultus Petroleum in 1988. ​

Dunphy would remain Cultus’ head until 1999 when the firm was taken over by OMV, prompting a brief sabbatical to Ireland.

Brief, because just over a year later ​Dunphy would be back in the oil and gas game, setting up Greymouth Petroleum and launching that ultimately unsuccessful takeover bid for Fletcher Challenge.

​Dunphy’s wealth today is estimated at $230m in the National Business Review’s rich list.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Mark Dunphy’s personal wealth is estimated at $230m in the latest National Business Review rich list.

​Farmer now represents Greymouth Petroleum, and is also well entrenched in the battle to keep the America’s Cup in New Zealand.

Their tie-up is something he sees a few ironies in now given that old court case, but Farmer also sees some parallels between then and now, at least when it comes to Dunphy’s involvement.

”He is prepared to stand up against large foreign interests if he thinks that New Zealand is being shafted.”