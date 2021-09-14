My Food Bag to get multi-million dollar distribution centre for South Island

My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler, left, in My Food Bag’s development kitchen. (File photo)

Meal kit business My Food Bag is set to get a new distribution centre in Christchurch to supply the whole South Island.

My Food Bag sells about 30,000 food boxes a week across New Zealand.

The company took over its own North Island distribution last year when it opened a distribution centre in the Auckland suburb of Highbrook during the 2020 lockdown.

It has been using temporary premises in Christchurch to service the South Island.

The new multi-million dollar facility will be purpose-built by development company Calder Stewart, and include a 3500sq metre warehousing and assembly building and a large trucking yard.

The site is a 1.9 hectare piece of vacant land owned by Calder Stewart between Sir James Wattie Dr and Gallagher Dr in Hornby.

My Food Bag will lease the distribution centre and hopes to be in by next year.

Calder Stewart recently received resource consent for the project from Christchurch City Council.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff My Food Bag co-owners Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie. (File photo)

My Food Bag was started by entrepreneurs Cecilia and James Robinson, former Telecom boss Theresa Gattung, and celebrity chef and nutritionist Nadia Lim and her husband Carlos Bagrie.

It launched in the North Island in 2013 and spread to the South Island in 2014.

The Covid lockdown last year boosted demand for weekly food kit services including My Food Bag, and in March this year the company listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges.

In the last financial year the company earned $190 million in revenue and recorded a pre-tax profit of $8.96m, according to its annual report.

The report says the model of receiving payment from customers before it has to pay ingredient suppliers has allowed the business to grow.

The company’s distribution centres receive deliveries of ingredients throughout the week to assemble into the food kits, which it sends out to delivery depots on Fridays for weekend distribution to customers.

Supplied The industrial area of Hornby in Christchurch is already home to a large number of distributiion centres.

In the year to June it sold 1.5 million food kits.

Calder Stewart’s property arm has already developed properties including a K-Mart store in Invercargill, the EntX entertainment complex in central Christchurch, an amphitheatre in Queenstown for Real Journeys, the Skellerup rubberware factory in Christchurch, and distribution centres for Foodstuffs and Glassons in Christchurch and Service Foods in Auckland.