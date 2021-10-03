Mushroom scientist's business empire opening 40 KiwiSo stores selling NZ health products in China

Fungi expert Professor Yihuai Gao, who started his health supplements business after coming to New Zealand to study mushrooms, was a finalist in the 2019 Ernst & Young entrepreneur of the year awards.

A Chinese mushroom scientist who arrived with $1000 in his pocket 30 years ago is behind a chain of 40 KiwiSo stores being rolled out across China to sell New Zealand wellness products.

Professor Yihuai Gao, who orginally came here to study fungi, went on to start Alpha Group Holdings, which has close to 1000 health supplement stores across Asia, and sizeable investments in three large Chinese bio-tech parks.

KiwiSo is Alpha Group’s latest project and the $1 million fit-out of its first store in the city of Xiamen is a carefully designed “retail experience” with a video Māori welcome, life-size plastic sheep and cows, and virtual reality skydives and cycle rides through Rotorua’s Redwood forest.

All this sits amid eye-catching displays of New Zealand-made products, from probiotics and hazelnut chocolates, to organic sanitary pads and eco-cleaners.

VIYA Nelson-made Pic's Peanut Butter has done well online during the virus outbreak and uses Chinese online influencers. This livestream promo by Chinese celebrity Viya in 2020 saw 30,000 jars sold in 15 minutes.

KiwiSo is expected to turn over $20m in its first year, helping small New Zealand businesses crack the China market, and earning potentially substantial royalties for Massey University food research centre, the Riddet Institute.

However, Gao has not abandoned his science focus, and Alpha Group will next year open a $5m-plus fermentation plant at its Auckland headquarters, developed with Callaghan Innovation to produce bioactive ingredients for health supplements.

Building a fungi empire

The 72-year-old professor is a New Zealand citizen who used to split his time between New Zealand, China and other Asia countries where he has business and academic interests, and although he was unavailable for an interview, he responded to written questions through a public relations agency.

The pandemic has kept him in China, and he was there in person to receive a lifetime achievement award in 2020 from Chinese Communist Party Committee and County Government in Gutian, China’s edible fungus capital and his birthplace.

According to Chinese websites the world-renowned mycologist has been obsessed with fungi since childhood, growing mushrooms in waste rice straw, and during his time in New Zealand he has travelled through native forests collecting thousands of mushroom specimens.

supplied A chain of 40 KiwiSo stores selling New Zealand health and wellness products will open in China over the next three years with a target of hitting $80m in sales.

After graduating from the Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, he was named one of China’s 50 outstanding young scientists, and he came to New Zealand in 1992 at the invitation of Landcare Research to study fungi cultivation, arriving with $1000 and limited English.

Gao went on to successfully patent technology to extract medicinal compounds from fungi, and set up Alpha Healthcare in New Zealand 1998, opening a shop in Auckland’s Dominion Rd.

On returning to China in 2005, he established up the first of three biotechnology parks for the development and manufacturing of natural medicines and nutraceuticals.

Gao worked extensively on Ganoderma Lingzhi, also known as the Reishi mushroom, which he dubbed “the wonder herb of the century” for its ability to boost energy, immunity and digestive health.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Alpha Group Holdings Facebook page features a bowel detox product containing mushroom extracts. KiwiSo general manager Maggie Chen says it has sold well in China.

Alpha sells about 30 products under the GanoPoly brand, more recently launching preparations such as the Cleanse Pro bowel detox and the Cheers Mate hangover treatment (tagline: Fun tonight, fine tomorrow).

Gao’s work in New Zealand continued, and in 2016 he established the Alpha-Massey Natural Nutraceutical Research Centre with the Riddet Institute, a government-recognised centre of research excellence at Massey University, with the aim of creating new supplements and food products.

While its roots are still in New Zealand, Alpha is now a global business based in China, and general manager Maggie Chen says just 12 per cent of the $82.5m in annual turnover is generated by its New Zealand operation which employs 35 of the 480 staff.

SUPPLIED Enoki mushrooms in Alpha Group's former growing plant in Auckland. The company will next year open a new $5m hi-tech fermentation facility developed in association with Callaghan Innovation

Political capital

According to the Alpha Group Holdings website, it is one of only 90 companies granted a direct sale licence by the Ministry of Commerce in China, and a company video shows chief executive Wei Gao (Yihuai Gao’s son) meeting then Chinese vice-president Xi Jinping when he visited New Zealand in 2014.

The Gaos’ links to both the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the New Zealand National Party were covered by University of Canterbury China expert Professor Anne-Marie Brady in her 2017 Magic Weapons paper outlining China’s political influence activities in New Zealand.

Brady cited the involvement of Wei Gao and Chen in United Front groups controlled by the CCP, and Yihuai Gao’s senior leadership role in China’s overseas activities, including his membership of the China Association of Science and Technology (Cast) and its Help Our Motherland through Elite Intellectual Resources from Overseas program

Brady says such organisations are part of the CCP’s government talent programme which has the goal of getting know-how acquired by overseas-based researchers (especially those of People’s Republic of China-origin) back to China.

Screenshot Alpha Group Holdings website shows former prime ministers Sir John Key and Dame Jenny Shipley at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Alpha's new Auckland production facility in 2016.

A written response from Gao says his position with Cast is an honorary one, he needs to engage with local scientists and officials for research and commercial reasons, and it is normal for scientists to network and collaborate on research projects.

Brady’s Magic Weapons paper also noted Alpha Group’s $162,000 in donations to the New Zealand National Party in 2014 and 2017, and there are other company connections with National.

Former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley, her husband Burton Shipley, and chartered accountant Gary Leech jointly own a 5 per cent take in Asia Pacific Partners, an investment company with an 11 per cent shareholding in Alpha Group.

Former prime minister Sir John Key and Shipley opened Alpha’s new Auckland production facility in 2016, and the following year prime minister at the time Sir Bill English attended a ceremony announcing a pilot project between Alpha and Callaghan Innovation, which has provided the company with $330,000 in research and development grants.

Supplied Māori culture and New Zealand landscapes greet customers at the KiwiSo store in the city of Xiamen, China. The opening in early September was hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 in Fujian province with residents urged to stay home, but sales continued via the KiwiSo app.

Research funding

Riddet Institute founder Professor Paul Moughan, who heads the Alpha-Massey venture with Gao, is full of praise for the company’s generous research support which he estimates at well over $1m.

He describes Alpha as “a bit of an unsung hero in the New Zealand science landscape” and says its money comes with no strings attached.

“[Alpha] never interfere or tell us how to do it, or try to manipulate the findings, they’ve been very good in that way.

“We have quite strict protocols around what can be claimed in market and how the brands can be used ... they have never overstepped the mark, never tried to push a claim a little bit, they’ve been absolutely lily-white over all of that.”

Moughan says Massey stands to benefit significantly from KiwiSo sales of Riddet–patented products such as Probiolife, a probiotic that does not require refrigeration, and which is already “going gang-busters in China”.

supplied Professor Paul Moughan of the Riddet Institute - pictured here in 2018 – says Alpha Group has made a considerable contribution to research in New Zealand. “It really is exciting, they are a wonderful company to work with, they are great people.” (File photo)

Meat hydrolysate, a protein-rich product made from lamb that can alleviate muscle wasting in the elderly, is also expected to sell well when it is released next year in the form of a soup.

“The projected market is huge and the university will get a royalty return from that over the next 20 years that could be considerable.”

Alpha owns the intellectual property for products based on research it has funded, such as a throat lozenge made from manuka honey, curcumin and whey protein, and more supplements are in the wings as it researches a Kiwifruit compound that could assist with sleep.

Selling clean green New Zealand in China

Mike Arand is leading Kiwiso’s launch into China where he spent four years as a trade commissioner in Shanghai, followed by a stint back here as a China business adviser with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

Before Covid he saw a lot of Kiwi companies jumping on planes to Shanghai to door-knock in hopes of drumming up orders, but without doing their homework, and “invariably it wasn’t happy days at all”.

Arand says New Zealand suppliers can now sell directly to KiwiSo which handles freight, logistics, customs clearance and marketing.

Supplied Peter Butler grows horopito in Golden Bay and believes selling through KiwiSo as a way of growing market share in China.

So far 100,000 Chinese have signed up for the KiwiSo app, many of them cross-fertilised from Alpha’s existing customer database of nearly 1 million.

Visitors to KiwiSo stores get to sample products, then order online via the app for home delivery, a system that permits the sale of goods not yet registered for over the counter purchases in China.

Forest Herbs Research founder Peter Butler is confident his alliance with KiwiSo will be a game changer for his Kolorex intimate care products made with native horopito.

Health Post, Butler’s 30-year-old online supplements business had sold Alpha’s Ganopoly products for some years when the company approached him about joining KiwiSo.

His previous attempts at selling in China went well enough, but he ended up disbanding a team of six Chinese sales staff because they could not get sufficient cut through via online channels. “It was just too hard.”

Butler jumped at the chance to access the branding expertise his Chinese distributor lacked, and Forest Herbs is already working on a new product for KiwiSo.

“It’s something we’ve been thinking about, but unless you have a market ready to go, you don't really get beyond the brainstorming phase.”

Butler says the margins for products sold through KiwiSo are lower, but he hopes volumes will make up for that.

supplied Kiwiseng founder Glen Chen grows ginseng under pine plantations around Taupō and Rotorua. He says a joint venture with Alpha Group's KiwiSo store led to dried ginseng roots being used in a ginseng boysenberry drink sold in 10ml sachets.

North Island ginseng grower Glen Chen is equally grateful because getting a permit to export whole ginseng roots is a slow business, and KiwiSo came up with a ginseng boysenberry drink made from dried ground root.

Pic’s Peanut Butter with Omega-3 added will also sell under the KiwiSo label, and the company’s China marketing expert Daniel Wang says it is a good way to test their first foray into functional foods that are popular in China.

KiwiSo will stock about 80 New Zealand products, and hygiene concerns sparked by Covid-19 are credited with eco-cleaners being a hit with customers.

Arand says Alpha is helping cover some development costs for further new products, and in return would be looking for exclusive selling rights.

According to Euromonitor International, Chinese consumers will this year spend US$28.7b (NZ$41.8b) on vitamins and dietary supplements, and at least four times that on health and wellness products.

If KiwiSo store openings go to plan, Arand’s target is to reach $80m in sales a year in three years time.