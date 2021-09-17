What I've Learned: Don't underestimate the value of the niche

What I've Learned is a series in which Stuff asks businesspeople what they have learned from their years in business, and what they would do differently.

Denis O'Shea​, is the Irish-born, American-based, kiwi founder of Mobile Mentor, an IT firm specialising in device management and security for the remote workforce.

After the global financial crisis (GFC), O’Shea​ was forced to drastically alter his business, an experience which he says has given him knowledge needed to strengthen a business during times of strife.

What was the initial concept for your business?

I used to work at Nokia for 15 years and towards the end of my time there I saw a problem emerging where network operators were investing big money into more powerful networks, and consumers were buying better smartphones, but most people were just using them to make phone calls and send text messages and not a lot else.

So I wanted to figure out how we get people to do more with their smartphones and use them for business and to be more productive.

I set up Mobile Mentor to give somebody who had just bought their first smartphone one hour of assistance to help them get everything set up, email, contacts, calendar, internet because 15 years ago doing all of those things was insanely hard. I left Nokia to pursue this idea of a smartphone service.

Supplied Denis O'Shea said for a small business to find success, it should focus on a niche where it could successfully go after 25 per cent market share.

What were the challenges of the early days of your business?

The key challenge at first was getting people to believe in and support the concept. I was lucky in that both Nokia and Vodafone gave me some cash to fund a pilot programme.

The other big challenge was raising capital. We wanted to expand the business overseas and getting the capital to do that was insanely difficult. I had to do over 100 investor pitches before I raised the first dollar.

How is the business today different from the initial concept?

Nowadays, we are less about setting up devices, than about security. How can you keep a mobile workforce secure? If you think about it right now everyone is a mobile worker, and the work we do is securing all of those devices so that people can be productive and safe on any device.

The GFC was a major turning point for your business, how did you bounce back?

The GFC destroyed our first business model. When it hit we had about 250 staff, we were doing 10,000 mentoring sessions per month and were just going gangbusters in China and Brazil.

But when the GFC hit, many of the major companies cut our contracts because they were trying to cut costs. We also had to downsize very aggressively and very quickly in order to not go bankrupt. We had to let go of almost everybody, only 15 staff were kept on out of the 250.

This small group had to figure out how we would come out the other side of the GFC. What we did is we built a managed service offering for large companies and governments who had lots of mobile devices and were having trouble managing them.

So we decided to set out to become the company who could manage, support and secure large mobile workforces. It took us about five to six years to make that transition. It was a huge, painful pivot for the business. But it just had to be done.

What lessons did you learn from the transition?

We kind of let customers guide us and that became a guiding principle for us today. Figuring out where customers have problems and put together a solution to meet that.

Taking ideas to customers early, and finding customers who will give you brutal feedback on whether your product will sink or swim is a great help to any business.

What do you know now that you wish you knew at the start of your journey?

The value of focus. I got a piece of advice from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise which really hit me between the eyes at the time. They said, “narrow your focus down to a niche so small that you can successfully win 25 per cent market share”.

This was crucial, because if you win 25 per cent market share then you have choices, you can go deeper into the market, you can go for an adjacent market, do something parallel in a different industry.

I wish I knew that ten years earlier.

Advice for a business owner at the start of their career?

Surround yourself with people who have been in your industry a long time. A former chairman once told me, nothing beats 10 years’ industry experience. Someone who has been in the industry and just knows what is going on, what has been tried and tested and who the players are, they can make all the difference.